Alex won one, maybe 2 at most rounds

Tough to win a fight when you refuse to engage or even throw much of anything but leg kicks. Never though I ever see Pereria just stand there and not throw it wasclike Rose Carla
It was close and I thought it was tied going into the last round. I had Alex winning rounds 1 and 3.Alex did a great job with his defensive wrestling but he took the worst end of the striking. Got stunned by a left cross in the 2nd round and stunned by a jab in the 4th. Otherwise this was a close fight.
And thats why most a mad. It was the same bullshit as Ankalaev/Jan.... fought a meh draw.It was a close fight, but NEITHER guy did much.
after he got rocked, his low kicks lost all their venom and he just spent the rest of the fight backing up tapping ank. looked like strickland/izzyAlex did a great job with his defensive wrestling but he took the worst end of the striking. Got stunned by a left cross in the 2nd round and stunned by a jab in the 4th. Otherwise this was a close fight.
