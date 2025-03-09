  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Alex won one, maybe 2 at most rounds

Alex did a great job with his defensive wrestling but he took the worst end of the striking. Got stunned by a left cross in the 2nd round and stunned by a jab in the 4th. Otherwise this was a close fight.
 
Pretty clear to me. I would be generous to give Alex two rounds.
 
Tough to win a fight when you refuse to engage or even throw much of anything but leg kicks. Never though I ever see Pereria just stand there and not throw it wasclike Rose Carla
 
Streeter said:
Tough to win a fight when you refuse to engage or even throw much of anything but leg kicks. Never though I ever see Pereria just stand there and not throw it wasclike Rose Carla
Click to expand...

I think it was what they were saying, that it was the forward pressure. Pereira's used to being the aggressor, and he wasn't able to do that this fight.

I still give him Round 5, since he had the better damage and Ankalaev did nothing with his control, but 3-2 is still a loss.
 
Magomed really hugged him hard with those 0 TDs and 5 min hugging time.

I bet he hits his wife harder in the clinch.
 
KoreanZawmbie said:
Alex did a great job with his defensive wrestling but he took the worst end of the striking. Got stunned by a left cross in the 2nd round and stunned by a jab in the 4th. Otherwise this was a close fight.
Click to expand...
It was close and I thought it was tied going into the last round. I had Alex winning rounds 1 and 3.
 
Meh, I think ank probably won, but it wasn’t impressive. Neither guy did much. Not sure why alex was throwing hands. It was really weird. Also in the clinch I am surprised Alex didn’t use elbows either. Just a weird fight. Not very eventful either. Congrats to ank, he is the new champion. Would be interesting to hear from Alex why he wasn’t throwing punches. Just odd.
 
1 and 5 Alex

2-4 for Ank.

pretty simple to score - well round 3 was a bit of a close one but Ank's pressure (forward) won him that round.
 
KoreanZawmbie said:
Alex did a great job with his defensive wrestling but he took the worst end of the striking. Got stunned by a left cross in the 2nd round and stunned by a jab in the 4th. Otherwise this was a close fight.
Click to expand...
after he got rocked, his low kicks lost all their venom and he just spent the rest of the fight backing up tapping ank. looked like strickland/izzy
 
Not the outcome i wanted, but I didn't even think he won 1 round, but then again my free stream kept buffering so i probably missed actual strikes from Alex.
 
KoreanZawmbie said:
Alex did a great job with his defensive wrestling but he took the worst end of the striking. Got stunned by a left cross in the 2nd round and stunned by a jab in the 4th. Otherwise this was a close fight.
Click to expand...

That's still only 2 rounds in the bank for Ank. 1,3,5 could easily have been scored for Alex, Ankalaev did next to nothing in them.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Edward Henry Greb
Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev (Observations)
2 3 4
Replies
60
Views
3K
AfroBanana
AfroBanana
L
I think Poatan is trolling Ankalaev lmao
2
Replies
34
Views
1K
Squintz
Squintz
GloveParadox
If Alex Pereira vs Dricus Du Plessis was to happen it would be one-sided
2 3 4
Replies
62
Views
4K
Hog-train
Hog-train

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,964
Messages
57,001,099
Members
175,494
Latest member
Deyvison de Souza Silva

Share this page

Back
Top