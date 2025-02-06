HuskySamoan said: Bro there's zero talent at 205lbs and 265lbs is like 5 athletes and then just fat guys. You want a 225lb division? It's the dumbest fucking idea ever. Boxing goes 175-200-Unlimited HW. Wrestling goes 163-190-213-285. Why the fuck do people think we need more divisions? Even at 155lbs there's zero fucking contenders and the division has been shallow at the top end for like a decade but hey "wE neDE 165lbs diViSiON" Click to expand...

Completely glosses over where I said the "UFC needs to control weight cutting."If when cutting gets controlled a lot of current LWs would start competing in the MW division. Current WW in the 205 division. MW would move up to 225 class and HW.Dustin, Justin, Islam, Arman and way more walk around close to 200 pounds. FFS Islam vs Renato was a fight for the LW title between 2 guys that REHYDRATED to 180 pounds in less that 24 hours. Islam rehydrated to 177 and Renato to 180 pounds.I don't want to see 2 guys that live and train at 200 pound normally cut weight and dehydrate themselves to 155 pounds just to rehydrate to 180 pounds and actually fight for 155 title. I'd rather see them fight for the 185 title.