Media Alex weighs 235lbs a month out from Ankalaev fight

30 pounds cut for LHW is crazy, didn't realize he was such a big LHW. Or maybe he put on weight because he might have to deal with wrestling and clinching from ank
 
All I'm going to say is the UFC should control weight cutting and make a 225 to division.
Losing 30 pounds to make weight is crazy especially when they try and put on as much weight as possible in between the weigh ins and the actual fight. By fight time it's a HW fight.

If I really had it my way you'd get on the scale after walking out and then get in the cage. If you miss weight it's an automatic 50% deduction that goes to your opponent.
 
Heavyweight sucks already
 
Yeah but if you control weight cutting. Almost every fighter will move up a weight division and A LOT of people will move up 2. A lot of current MW would be in the 225 and HW division in that scenario.

I remember when people called Weidman a weight bully because in shape but out of camp he'd weigh 220 pounds. You got this guy that walks about 240 pounds and was making 185 pounds. His kidneys will definitely get revenge on him as he gets older.
 
Bro there's zero talent at 205lbs and 265lbs is like 5 athletes and then just fat guys. You want a 225lb division? It's the dumbest fucking idea ever. Boxing goes 175-200-Unlimited HW. Wrestling goes 163-190-213-285. Why the fuck do people think we need more divisions? Even at 155lbs there's zero fucking contenders and the division has been shallow at the top end for like a decade but hey "wE neDE 165lbs diViSiON"
 
Completely glosses over where I said the "UFC needs to control weight cutting."
If when cutting gets controlled a lot of current LWs would start competing in the MW division. Current WW in the 205 division. MW would move up to 225 class and HW.

Dustin, Justin, Islam, Arman and way more walk around close to 200 pounds. FFS Islam vs Renato was a fight for the LW title between 2 guys that REHYDRATED to 180 pounds in less that 24 hours. Islam rehydrated to 177 and Renato to 180 pounds.

I don't want to see 2 guys that live and train at 200 pound normally cut weight and dehydrate themselves to 155 pounds just to rehydrate to 180 pounds and actually fight for 155 title. I'd rather see them fight for the 185 title.
 
He's in Australia. Not liking that. I think, as much as I am fan, that he's going to lose. Should be at Glover's training like a madman.
 
Didn't Rampage , Forrest and guys from that era all cut from 235 lbs +
 
He's built like an inverse Jon Jones, most of his weight is in his lower body. Jon looks bloated and pudgy at the same weight.
 
