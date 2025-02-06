Heavyweight sucks alreadyAll I'm going to say is the UFC should control weight cutting and make a 225 to division.
Losing 30 pounds to make weight is crazy especially when they try and put on as much weight as possible in between the weigh ins and the actual fight. By fight time it's a HW fight.
If I really had it my way you'd get on the scale after walking out and then get in the cage. If you miss weight it's an automatic 50% deduction that goes to your opponent.
Yeah but if you control weight cutting. Almost every fighter will move up a weight division and A LOT of people will move up 2. A lot of current MW would be in the 225 and HW division in that scenario.
Completely glosses over where I said the "UFC needs to control weight cutting."Bro there's zero talent at 205lbs and 265lbs is like 5 athletes and then just fat guys. You want a 225lb division? It's the dumbest fucking idea ever. Boxing goes 175-200-Unlimited HW. Wrestling goes 163-190-213-285. Why the fuck do people think we need more divisions? Even at 155lbs there's zero fucking contenders and the division has been shallow at the top end for like a decade but hey "wE neDE 165lbs diViSiON"
He said his fight night weight against Jan was around 230lbs too30 pounds cut for LHW is crazy, didn't realize he was such a big LHW. Or maybe he put on weight because he might have to deal with wrestling and clinching from ank
Yeah, that's often what people who met them in person said- they are big. HW size guys.Didn't Rampage , Forrest and guys from that era all cut from 235 lbs +
He’s not “cutting” 30lbs. He’ll lose weight before he begins that cut.30 pounds cut for LHW is crazy, didn't realize he was such a big LHW. Or maybe he put on weight because he might have to deal with wrestling and clinching from ank