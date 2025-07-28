  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Alex vs Tom needs to be done!!

^ Punching power when both are fresh



^ Aspinall reacting to Pereira KO'ing Hill ... Aspinall had bet on a late round submission or TKO by Hill... Alex initially called Tom Aspinall for 300... And then he said 30 + 300 = 3

Basically, a scripted message of 30 pounds (~ 240 ish, his natural weight) + 300 = 3 belts

Fighters weighing in see it as basically a 50/50, like Curtis Blaydes, Volkov, Habib... In a Alex vs Tom at HW. DDP said he thinks Alex in his best day prepared, is the current pfp #1...

This will happen. And I think Ankalaev is the most difficult opponent for Alex anyways. Like Reyes was to a younger JJ... Ankalaev is better than Reyes, and when fighters get older, cutting weight is more difficult, so the conditioning is lost. + Fighting with a viral infection is compromising, but still, I think Alex ~ Ankalaev but against Aspinall like when JJ moved up as a big LHW, it's gonna be chaotic but will end in a TKO for Alex like Jiri Prochazka 1 for example. Same scenario... Alex struggle to beat weight already, lost to Izzy and defeated Jiri in 2 rounds who had stopped Reyes dominantly, along every LHW that is not Alex. Aspinall is hittable like seen with Curtis Blaydes. Curtis wasn't quick, but his jabs tagged Tom and Tom felt a discomfort. Or vs Sergei, Aspinall hit with a cross while closing his eyes and was hit with a left hook but Sergei's timing was off because Tom hit him first... Then Sergei was already shaken up, as if a lightning had struck his body and stiffened his muscles...

That's gonna fall into Alex counter hook perfectly, and at HW that power would drop Tom IMO... Plus, Alex has an 80% TD defense in LHW, and now is wrestling with 250 lbs HWs... He's improving very quickly. Tom's wrestling isn't as good as Ankalaev's and Alex will be 243 while lean, which adds better conditioning. Tom weighed 247 lbs recently... Not much difference. Alex and Stipe are same weight.

My prediction when the fight happens (it's inevitable if Tom beats Gane, ) : Alex TKO round 1 or 2... He isn't stupid, he called Tom more than once when no one did because Alex analysed his striking patterns and his wrestling and saw he could beat him. Alex said "I'm big like him, I've a better timing and the difference is that I'm getting better and always motivated each day. My wrestling is on a level I am feeling safe enough to not even be worried about takedowns entries. Whether it's Aspinall, my point is to go straight to the point, and I know I have the strength and skills to take him, I've been in many pressure situations, I calculate every move and he'd feel the pressure"

I want to see Alex get his 3rd belt... It's time to know Gane will be a bad match up because if Tom loses to Gane, his hype is gone. Heck, what hype is there with an opponent who was beaten in 2 minutes by JJ?" ... Tom still says the fight vs Gane is very evenly matched for some reason... I'm sure everyone would tune up to see Alex Poatan vs Tom Aspinall!! than Tom vs Gane... And Alex winning the third belt and fighting HWs would be interesting. If he beats Aspinall, after let's say he beats Ankalaev in a close right rematch but he does beat him , then JJ vs Alex would be the biggest fight ever .... Think of JJ vs Alexander Gus 1... THAT is the kind of fight... And honestly, I think Alex would be the only one to give JJ his first loss Alex defies odds —> Beating Izzy in 4 MMA fights, then Jiri and double champion, Hill, Jiri 2x... If he becomes (which I'm very positive he will) a 3x champion, he has something special to make him do what no one did.

It could be faster but Ankalaev is acting like a jealous gf who doesn't want to see Alex fighting anyone other than him... Alex is also 38, has fought 3 x more than Tom who's 32... He's got the right of course and is the best name Tom could face if the JJ fight doesn't happen. Come on, ppl... Let's push for this. Is there anything to lose in this fight??? It's be good for both Alex and Tom in all ways.
 
UFC fighters can't bet, homie.
 
Saw the size of the post and before scrolling back up, I knew it was Luffy.

Pereira will need to win a fight @ heavyweight before fighting for the HW title, if he loses to Ankalaev in their rematch. But yea, HW is pretty weak so Pereira could easily get a HW title shot with 1 decent win.
 
So now that he can't fantasize on Jon beating Tom, he's switched it up to Alex??? This dude comes off like a 16 or 17 year old who's only ever watched highlight reels. Just stop man.

Aspinall smokes Alex faster than he would have beaten Jon.

Aspinall is hittable as shown by Blaydes? Okay, when? The first fight where Tom blew his kneee out in 20 seconds, or the rematch where Tom smoked him in a minute flat? Forget that Tom is bigger, faster, younger with KO power and legitimate grappling chops. You're fucking bent if you think Alex fending off Ankalaev's attempts will be the same as fending of Tom. There's a reason why Arlovski has been the only fighter able to take Tom to the second round, and I'm guessing if you think about it hard enough, I am sure it will eventually come to you.

Watch more fights.
 
If the UFC feels like it.

Although god i would love to see Gane vs Poatan
I mean yea, these days Pereira getting a HW title shot on an 0-2 run might be par for the course. And I guess it's not even really unprecedented. They gave Randy Couture a HW title shot after his two losses to Chuck Liddell (although he did win 1 fight between those two losses).

I'd love to see Pereira at heavyweight as well. It's also a division where older fighters seem to do better.
 
Dangerous fight for Alex stle wise even though Alex is the far superior Striker.
 
So now that he can't fantasize on Jon beating Tom, he's switched it up to Alex??? This dude comes off like a 16 or 17 year old who's only ever watched highlight reels. Just stop man.

Aspinall smokes Alex faster than he would have beaten Jon.

Aspinall is hittable as shown by Blaydes? Okay, when? The first fight where Tom blew his kneee out in 20 seconds, or the rematch where Tom smoked him in a minute flat? Forget that Tom is bigger, faster, younger with KO power and legitimate grappling chops. You're fucking bent if you think Alex fending off Ankalaev's attempts will be the same as fending of Tom. There's a reason why Arlovski has been the only fighter able to take Tom to the second round, and I'm guessing if you think about it hard enough, I am sure it will eventually come to you.

Watch more fights.
I'm not fantasizing. I know Alex will fight in HW. And I really think he will get the third belt. It's been said that regardless of the outcome, he will fight the winner of Gane and Aspinall. DC said his main goal is to beat Tom to call JJ out. And yes, I think a healthy Pereira is slightly above Ankalaev, the best LHW right now, and thus, a nightmare for any HW, consisting of an inactive class who lacks the same talent pool LHW lacks. For example, Alex would have a harder time on MW than in LHW. The fact he could make MW weight and beat Adesanya on his prime there, all while Pereira was still evolving, shows what someone better than Adesanya with HW size would do — hell in HW which lacks the talent of LHWs, let alone MWs. Alex weighs 240 ish while being lean, having barely any fat... He has proven TD defense by defending all 12 TDs from Ank when sick. Tom Aspinall is not a better wrestler than Ankalaev, this is false... He took guys down, ok, but so did Ankalaev vs Jan... Reyes couldn't let JJ's wrestle sink in... Alex Pereira has an 80% TD defense, the best in LHW+ is wrestling with HW grapplers and training constantly with Werdum now as well... So no, the narrative Tom can easily take him down is false. He's more than likely to stop it by sprawling.

Alex Pereira has more punching power than Tom specially when fighting at 245 lbs which he is in naturally, while very big and lean (how he cut down to 185 is a mystery, his genetic isn't normal), which would make calf kicks like bombs specially with Tom's compromised leg. Tom is quicker but not as technical of a striker, Pereira has an elite striking that punishes fighters who goes in straight lines with quick combos like Tom —> calf kick, jabs and counter hooks are way easier than vs more calculated kickboxers like Ankalaev...

Tom wouldn't smoke anything. You can't know. When they fight we are going to know. I think it'd be like Pereira vs Jiri Prochazka 1... Jiri would have a ~ odds with JJ based off his performance vs Reyes alone, Pereira kept him twice... You have the misconception that bigger = better while actually, whoever does well in a division and has the ideal weight for an up division does even better (see Topuria vs Charles, JJ vs Gane, DC vs Lewis and Stipe)... You have nothing to be sure Tom would win, I'm actually giving it a 60/40 Pereira. Btw, Pereira is gonna fight Jon Jones in the last fight, unless he loses to the winner of Gane and Tom, which I don't think he will. And yes, I'm Brazilian, I've always rooted for Pereira and yes, I root for JJ too. I'm mentioning Tom because he has the belt and I want Alex Pereira to have a shot at HW and fight JJ (tho it'd be hard to watch I wouldn't like any of them to lose).
 
I mean yea, these days Pereira getting a HW title shot on an 0-2 run might be par for the course. And I guess it's not even really unprecedented. They gave Randy Couture a HW title shot after his two losses to Chuck Liddell (although he did win 1 fight between those two losses).

I'd love to see Pereira at heavyweight as well. It's also a division where older fighters seem to do better.
I think it'd be unlikely to be 0-2... I see Pereira getting it back bs Ankalaev in a very tough fight. But I see him pulling ahead this time, I definitely think he'd fight for HW while having the LHW belt and then after fighting Tom and possibly JJ, he'd defend the LHW belt vs Ank in a trilogy... Pereira said "if the UFC would allow me, I'd fight every month. I feel like I can fight several fights yet, I'm feeling refreshed and my body and timing are as sharp as ever, though I've been getting better in MMA as a whole each time, last fight was studied a lot by me and my team and I feel already a complete fighter in all aspects"... Like DDP said, Pereira and JJ are the current best in the world. That's the final fight club fight I predict.
 
