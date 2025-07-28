Alex vs Tom needs to be done!!





^ Punching power when both are fresh







^ Aspinall reacting to Pereira KO'ing Hill ... Aspinall had bet on a late round submission or TKO by Hill... Alex initially called Tom Aspinall for 300... And then he said 30 + 300 = 3



Basically, a scripted message of 30 pounds (~ 240 ish, his natural weight) + 300 = 3 belts



Fighters weighing in see it as basically a 50/50, like Curtis Blaydes, Volkov, Habib... In a Alex vs Tom at HW. DDP said he thinks Alex in his best day prepared, is the current pfp #1...



This will happen. And I think Ankalaev is the most difficult opponent for Alex anyways. Like Reyes was to a younger JJ... Ankalaev is better than Reyes, and when fighters get older, cutting weight is more difficult, so the conditioning is lost. + Fighting with a viral infection is compromising, but still, I think Alex ~ Ankalaev but against Aspinall like when JJ moved up as a big LHW, it's gonna be chaotic but will end in a TKO for Alex like Jiri Prochazka 1 for example. Same scenario... Alex struggle to beat weight already, lost to Izzy and defeated Jiri in 2 rounds who had stopped Reyes dominantly, along every LHW that is not Alex. Aspinall is hittable like seen with Curtis Blaydes. Curtis wasn't quick, but his jabs tagged Tom and Tom felt a discomfort. Or vs Sergei, Aspinall hit with a cross while closing his eyes and was hit with a left hook but Sergei's timing was off because Tom hit him first... Then Sergei was already shaken up, as if a lightning had struck his body and stiffened his muscles...



That's gonna fall into Alex counter hook perfectly, and at HW that power would drop Tom IMO... Plus, Alex has an 80% TD defense in LHW, and now is wrestling with 250 lbs HWs... He's improving very quickly. Tom's wrestling isn't as good as Ankalaev's and Alex will be 243 while lean, which adds better conditioning. Tom weighed 247 lbs recently... Not much difference. Alex and Stipe are same weight.



My prediction when the fight happens (it's inevitable if Tom beats Gane, ) : Alex TKO round 1 or 2... He isn't stupid, he called Tom more than once when no one did because Alex analysed his striking patterns and his wrestling and saw he could beat him. Alex said "I'm big like him, I've a better timing and the difference is that I'm getting better and always motivated each day. My wrestling is on a level I am feeling safe enough to not even be worried about takedowns entries. Whether it's Aspinall, my point is to go straight to the point, and I know I have the strength and skills to take him, I've been in many pressure situations, I calculate every move and he'd feel the pressure"



I want to see Alex get his 3rd belt... It's time to know Gane will be a bad match up because if Tom loses to Gane, his hype is gone. Heck, what hype is there with an opponent who was beaten in 2 minutes by JJ?" ... Tom still says the fight vs Gane is very evenly matched for some reason... I'm sure everyone would tune up to see Alex Poatan vs Tom Aspinall!! than Tom vs Gane... And Alex winning the third belt and fighting HWs would be interesting. If he beats Aspinall, after let's say he beats Ankalaev in a close right rematch but he does beat him , then JJ vs Alex would be the biggest fight ever .... Think of JJ vs Alexander Gus 1... THAT is the kind of fight... And honestly, I think Alex would be the only one to give JJ his first loss Alex defies odds —> Beating Izzy in 4 MMA fights, then Jiri and double champion, Hill, Jiri 2x... If he becomes (which I'm very positive he will) a 3x champion, he has something special to make him do what no one did.



It could be faster but Ankalaev is acting like a jealous gf who doesn't want to see Alex fighting anyone other than him... Alex is also 38, has fought 3 x more than Tom who's 32... He's got the right of course and is the best name Tom could face if the JJ fight doesn't happen. Come on, ppl... Let's push for this. Is there anything to lose in this fight??? It's be good for both Alex and Tom in all ways.