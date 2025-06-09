News Alex Volkov - ONLY Ex-Bellator Champ EVER W/ Winning UFC Record

WOLVERINEKILLS said:
Pitbull, Chandler, Alvarez, etc., all had a lot of miles on them when they signed to the ufc.
WOLVERINEKILLS said:
so did alexander. Dood had over 30 fights before he came to the UFC and still do this day he has had more fights in his career total outside of the UFC than fights he's had in the UFC
 
The guy fighting in the main event next week has done pretty well for himself in the ufc
 
Egészségére! said:
The wait is almost over my friend

Cage Warrior champ to UFC “ and new”


The problem just seems to be with Bellator fighters. Like it's cursed.

Gaethje came in from WSOF and is doing alright.
Reindeer just came from ONE and is 3-0.
Paddy as you mentioned. Conor too.
Strikeforce had a few good guys come in and win belts.
 
RockyLockridge said:
alverez has a winning record no?
hey thats true. RJ is just fulla shit. Eddie is 4-3-1 in the ufc

unless he means overall career record even after coming to the UFC and then leaving it.. he's 5-5-2 total overall if u include ufc and his fights after UFC. So he's tied up.. so maybe RJ is right i guess. .500 is not a winning record. If you count his entire pro combat sports record and include his BKFC fights he becomes 6-7-2.. so yeah... now we are below .500 even.
 
RockyLockridge said:
alverez has a winning record no?
Winning-ish but he does and he also managed to get the belt.

In Chandler's defense, the guy we see in the UFC is not the guy that was Bellator's Champion, i think he goes brawling too much and the one Pimblett beat wasnt even close to the one that beat Hooker and was very close to getting the belt against Oliveira, its all downhill from there.
 
