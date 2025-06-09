Pitbull, Chandler, Alvarez, etc., all had a lot of miles on them when they signed to the ufc.
Pitbull, Chandler, Alvarez, etc., all had a lot of miles on them when they signed to the ufc.
so did alexander. Dood had over 30 fights before he came to the UFC and still do this day he has had more fights in his career total outside of the UFC than fights he's had in the UFCPitbull, Chandler, Alvarez, etc., all had a lot of miles on them when they signed to the ufc.
Any fighter outside of UFC who can actually do good in UFC?
The problem just seems to be with Bellator fighters. Like it's cursed.The wait is almost over my friend
Cage Warrior champ to UFC “ and new”
hey thats true. RJ is just fulla shit. Eddie is 4-3-1 in the ufc
We can talk about how two of those wins were split decisions as well.hey thats true. RJ is just fulla shit. Eddie is 4-3-1 in the ufc
Bellator fighters haven't done well, but the UFC went through periods in which fighters from other orgs were coming in and kicking ass.Any fighter outside of UFC who can actually do good in UFC?
OP conveniently left out Cyborg & EddieFake news in the OP. Follow better accounts, lol.
Winning-ish but he does and he also managed to get the belt.