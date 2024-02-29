Media Alex Volkanovski Says Felt "Devastated" After Loss - Wants "Extended Break Eying ONLY Title Fight At End of Year"

Problem is he already got a free rematch at lw and he has now lost 3 of his last 4, KOed in his last 2, and apparently out cold for a long time for the last one.

And there was nothing in the last fight to indicate to me it would go different if they run it back. It felt like Ilia landing big was just a matter of time the whole fight, openings where there and the speed/reaction difference was notable.
 
Last edited:
He needs to just accept that it's Topuria's time and that if he rematches him, his head will be bouncing off the canvas within 3 rounds once again.

Old mate should just hang them up at this point. He's more than done us aussies proud, especially those of us who are balding, half-wog manlets.
 
jeff7b9 said:
Problem is he already got a free rematch at lw and he has now lost 3 of his last 4, KOed in 2 of his last 3.

And there was nothing in the last fight to indicate it would go different if they run it back. It felt like Ilia landing big was just a matter of time the whole fight, openings where there and the speed/reaction difference was notable.
Click to expand...

Lol nothing? Didn't he win the first round? That's something.
 
His brain could definitely use some time off before fighting again. Returning around December is a good idea, imo. The only problem is he’ll be 10 months older. And at his age time is not on his side.

I wonder what this means for the division? Is Alex getting a freebie rematch? Is Topuria going to defend against somebody else before a possible rematch with Alex? For the sake of the division, I hope Alex has to earn a rematch by beating another contender. I’m really sick of seeing instant rematches. Especially if the champion got KTFO.
 
jeff7b9 said:
Problem is he already got a free rematch at lw and he has now lost 3 of his last 4, KOed in 2 of his last 3.

And there was nothing in the last fight to indicate it would go different if they run it back. It felt like Ilia landing big was just a matter of time the whole fight, openings where there and the speed/reaction difference was notable.
Click to expand...

Volk was saving the UFC with taking that rematch, not the other way around. And Lightweight fights shouldn't have bearing on his status at FW, especially 11 day notice lightweight fights against the p4p number 1 guy on the planet.

Anyways, I like what volk said -- He's taking time off and acknowledges that Illia might fight someone else in the mean time, but volk expects a title fight when he comes back. I think that is fair. This guy weighed in as back up for Max vs. Edgar, weighed in as back up for Islam vs. charles, fought Max holloway 3 times, stepped up on 11 days notice to save the UFC's face with the abu dhabi benefactors. The guy has been a company man and done everything the UFC has asked, and more importantly his resume is deserving of another crack at the FW belt, if he wants it. Whether we think that's the best option for him is a different question entirely.
 
Last edited:
Volks the best and I'm a big fan. I thought he'd win last fight. But after seeing it it's hard for me to see how he wins a rematch. Homeboy had his number and it really felt like just a matter of time before he got KOd.
 
  • Like
Reactions: mkt
Thank fuck he's taking a decent amount of time off this time and values his long term health.

War Volk.
 
jeff7b9 said:
Problem is he already got a free rematch at lw and he has now lost 3 of his last 4, KOed in 2 of his last 3.

And there was nothing in the last fight to indicate it would go different if they run it back. It felt like Ilia landing big was just a matter of time the whole fight, openings where there and the speed/reaction difference was notable.
Click to expand...
He won the first and was ahead in the second, before that shot and you think there was nothing to think it would go any different? Err what?
 
The problem is most people have issues with accepting the fact that time caught up with them. We are all young and sterong in our own minds, but our bodies remind us of the truth. Let him rematch at the end of the year, but I doubt he will have another reign. Still rooting for him.
 
A rational take by Volk.

Glad he is deciding to take some time off and target the latter part of the year for his return.

100% support the rematch. I've always maintained there are two cases where immediate rematches are warranted...fights that end in extreme controversy and fights where the longtime, dominant champion loses. The method of the loss is irrelevant. A champ who was riding a long defense streak does not need to 'earn' a rematch...he already earned his status via the many defenses.
 
jeff7b9 said:
Problem is he already got a free rematch at lw and he has now lost 3 of his last 4, KOed in 2 of his last 3.

And there was nothing in the last fight to indicate it would go different if they run it back. It felt like Ilia landing big was just a matter of time the whole fight, openings where there and the speed/reaction difference was notable.
Click to expand...
KO'd in 2 of his last 2 actually. I thought he did a decent job of marking up Topuria for a round and a half, but he did look timid and not very loose after getting KO'd so recently, and was backing up with his head up trying to still watch for punches.
 
<{you!}>

t'd take a perfect storm for that to happen, but I hope it does, for him.

Others have held out and things have gone their way.
 
jeff7b9 said:
Problem is he already got a free rematch at lw and he has now lost 3 of his last 4, KOed in 2 of his last 3.

And there was nothing in the last fight to indicate it would go different if they run it back. It felt like Ilia landing big was just a matter of time the whole fight, openings where there and the speed/reaction difference was notable.
Click to expand...
Yep. And he's not at an age (especially in his weight division) where extended breaks do him many favors.
 
blaseblase said:
Lol nothing? Didn't he win the first round? That's something.
Click to expand...
Championship fights are 5 rounds.

Volk survived less than 2.

Why would you think it goes better with Volk even older next time and still acting like it was a puncher's chance?

He didn't see the glaring holes in his game the first fight and he isn't getting faster or more technical by any substantial amount in his mid-late 30s.


People are letting sentimental feelings cloud their judgement. Volk will never beat Topuria.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

svmr_db
Media Alexander Volkanovski admits January was too soon to return, looks to humble Topuria
2
Replies
33
Views
3K
RagingMuffin
R
B
Volkanovski’s Head Coach: 'We Knew Ilia Had a Puncher’s Chance -- And He Got that Punch." Volkanovski Himself Makes No Excuses.
2 3 4
Replies
61
Views
1K
Portland8242
Portland8242
oldschoolmmafan
News Volkanovski gets huge new contract
3 4 5
Replies
98
Views
6K
Guld
Guld
KazDibiase
News Israel Adesanya says he is "not going to fight for a long time" as he plans an extended UFC hiatus.
8 9 10
Replies
188
Views
8K
TheEagle-22
TheEagle-22
Substance Abuse
Matt Brown Says Volkanovski May Have Returned Too Soon. Speaks from His Own Experiences.
2
Replies
20
Views
487
Portland8242
Portland8242

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,729
Messages
55,163,019
Members
174,650
Latest member
jrvakri

Share this page

Back
Top