Problem is he already got a free rematch at lw and he has now lost 3 of his last 4, KOed in 2 of his last 3.
And there was nothing in the last fight to indicate it would go different if they run it back. It felt like Ilia landing big was just a matter of time the whole fight, openings where there and the speed/reaction difference was notable.
He won the first and was ahead in the second, before that shot and you think there was nothing to think it would go any different? Err what?

KO'd in 2 of his last 2 actually. I thought he did a decent job of marking up Topuria for a round and a half, but he did look timid and not very loose after getting KO'd so recently, and was backing up with his head up trying to still watch for punches.

Yep. And he's not at an age (especially in his weight division) where extended breaks do him many favors.

Championship fights are 5 rounds.Lol nothing? Didn't he win the first round? That's something.