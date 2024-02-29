jeff7b9 said: Problem is he already got a free rematch at lw and he has now lost 3 of his last 4, KOed in 2 of his last 3.



And there was nothing in the last fight to indicate it would go different if they run it back. It felt like Ilia landing big was just a matter of time the whole fight, openings where there and the speed/reaction difference was notable. Click to expand...

Volk was saving the UFC with taking that rematch, not the other way around. And Lightweight fights shouldn't have bearing on his status at FW, especially 11 day notice lightweight fights against the p4p number 1 guy on the planet.Anyways, I like what volk said -- He's taking time off and acknowledges that Illia might fight someone else in the mean time, but volk expects a title fight when he comes back. I think that is fair. This guy weighed in as back up for Max vs. Edgar, weighed in as back up for Islam vs. charles, fought Max holloway 3 times, stepped up on 11 days notice to save the UFC's face with the abu dhabi benefactors. The guy has been a company man and done everything the UFC has asked, and more importantly his resume is deserving of another crack at the FW belt, if he wants it. Whether we think that's the best option for him is a different question entirely.