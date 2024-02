His brain could definitely use some time off before fighting again. Returning around December is a good idea, imo. The only problem is he’ll be 10 months older. And at his age time is not on his side.



I wonder what this means for the division? Is Alex getting a freebie rematch? Is Topuria going to defend against somebody else before a possible rematch with Alex? For the sake of the division, I hope Alex has to earn a rematch by beating another contender. I’m really sick of seeing instant rematches. Especially if the champion got KTFO.