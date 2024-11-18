CatchtheseHands said: I smiled from ear to ear watching this. How this man has haters. I really don't know.. Click to expand...

They want to see him get laid on by ankalaev who isn't even a good wrestler, Posters on sherdog are racist like that. They see a russian guy with no mustache and just assume he's great at wrestling. Just like seeing an asian guy with glasses and assuming they are good at math.