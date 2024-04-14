!!! Alex POATAN Pereira Is The G.O.A.T !!!

if he goes up and beats Aspinall, he's in the convo
 
He is the greatest combat sports athlete

2 glory weight division champ and 2 weight division UFC champ with a keen interest in archery and shooting guns >>>>> 1 Olympic gold medal in wrestling and 2 ufc weight title in the sub Manlet divisions.


Plus the fact that poaten would literally murder CCC in a fight. 😁
 
GOAT? he got his first successful title defense against a guy coming off an injury related layoff after winning the title against a guy coming off an injury related layoff


Softball after softball for Poatan after getting KTFO'd by a guy 30lbs lighter than him.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Bret 'The Hitman' Hart
Poatan now a 2-division champion! Izzy on suicide watch
Replies
11
Views
510
akeller901
akeller901
BoxerMaurits
  • Poll
Media “Alex Pereira’s power doesn’t translate to 205 lbs” ~ Well, watch this:
2 3
Replies
44
Views
4K
bambammccoy
bambammccoy

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,062
Messages
55,403,203
Members
174,760
Latest member
RedCorner

Share this page

Back
Top