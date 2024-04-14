!!! Alex POATAN Pereira Is The G.O.A.T !!!

FACTSSSSSHe might actually be the greatest fighter with no ground game whatsoever
Tom probably thinking about drilling single legs in practice as we speak.Fuck it, give him Tom Aspinall and let him attempt the first 3 division champ in history
Hes a black belt lolHe might actually be the greatest fighter with no ground game whatsoever
you know that shit is burning Izzy's soul
People were calling Conor the GOAT with 0 defences.One title defense. Stop this on sense
But Jones is still the official champ... Let him defend vs Ankaelev while the HW division clears upFuck it, give him Tom Aspinall and let him attempt the first 3 division champ in history