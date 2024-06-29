Alex 'Poatan' Pereira draws magical powers from Spirits and Jaguars

AldoStillGoat
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Oct 15, 2016
- Messages
- 3,915
- Reaction score
- 9,245
I literally just spent two hours of my day researching the Pataxó tribe from which Alex Pereira descends. I wanted to know more about Jiri's claims about his use of black magic and if they hold up to scrutiny. Skip to the bottom if you want a TLDR. The sources are at the bottom for your reference. There is very little information about their tribe so I did what I could with the sources avaliable to piece together the story.
In essence, Pereira belongs to a tribe called the Pataxó. This tribe believes in using Shamanism to invoke spirits to help their people. Even Pereira admitted this week that everybody has their own spirits and that we are not only made of flesh and bones. The Pataxó believe in the immortality of the soul and that once free of the body, souls wander through the forest listening to the conversations of the living, observing their activity. These dead spirits can also be called upon and answer prayers and can cause storms. The Toré is their most relevant ritual where they dance in a circle and summon these spirits while drinking cauim (alcohol) and the spirits reveal themselves. In the videos below, you can see Pereira participating in the ritual. The youtube video is especially informational, check it out.
From one of the articles linked below:
In the past the Kamakã (a group which is a part of the Pataxo) observed the custom of cremating the dead shamans to prevent them from returning in jaguar form to destroy them one by one. When Douville visited, though, they were content with making a fire on the tomb after burying them. Métraux observes that it is probably this particular case to which Douville refers when he states that “they transport the sick deep into the forest where they are left until they are dead, when they are then cremated and their ashes deposited in large urns”.
Later in the article it continues...
Those who had been treated badly while alive returned in jaguar form to bring affliction to the living; this explained why they left a small amount of cauim (alcohol) next to the corpse in a gourd or pot, as well as bows and arrows – objects that were placed underneath the deceased before the grave was filled and a fire lit on top”. (socioambiental.org)
In essence, the Jaguar is highly regarded by their tribe as they believe that people who have been mistreated in their tribe or shamans who were not creamated returned as Spirit Jaguars wreaking havoc on human life.
These Pataxó women, in a form of mimicry, wear the finery of the Jaguar to incorporate its power and blend into their environment.
The color red is used by the Pataxós for war; the color black represents mourning for lost relatives and the color white, peace.
TLDR:
Jiri was right. Pereira partakes in a ritual that summons dead spirits who sometimes come in Jaguar form to terrorize living beings. Across Pereira's neck during the 303 weigh in was a Jaguar's tooth and he has a Jaguar tattoo.
This is purely conjecture: I believe that Pereira is using the Jaguar tooth to protect himself from the evil spirits he and his tribe have conjured as a form of 'blending' in while the Jaguar or summoned spirits terrorize Jiri and gives Alex the elusiveness, power and speed of a Jaguar.
I believe his bow and arrow ritual while walking into the cage signals to these spirits who to attack but It's also possible that he views himself as the spirit Jaguar sent to deliver justice. I'm not sure exactly what the answer is, it would be nice if someone asked him... but it seems there is definitely some darkness surrounding Alex.
In essence, Pereira belongs to a tribe called the Pataxó. This tribe believes in using Shamanism to invoke spirits to help their people. Even Pereira admitted this week that everybody has their own spirits and that we are not only made of flesh and bones. The Pataxó believe in the immortality of the soul and that once free of the body, souls wander through the forest listening to the conversations of the living, observing their activity. These dead spirits can also be called upon and answer prayers and can cause storms. The Toré is their most relevant ritual where they dance in a circle and summon these spirits while drinking cauim (alcohol) and the spirits reveal themselves. In the videos below, you can see Pereira participating in the ritual. The youtube video is especially informational, check it out.
From one of the articles linked below:
In the past the Kamakã (a group which is a part of the Pataxo) observed the custom of cremating the dead shamans to prevent them from returning in jaguar form to destroy them one by one. When Douville visited, though, they were content with making a fire on the tomb after burying them. Métraux observes that it is probably this particular case to which Douville refers when he states that “they transport the sick deep into the forest where they are left until they are dead, when they are then cremated and their ashes deposited in large urns”.
Later in the article it continues...
Those who had been treated badly while alive returned in jaguar form to bring affliction to the living; this explained why they left a small amount of cauim (alcohol) next to the corpse in a gourd or pot, as well as bows and arrows – objects that were placed underneath the deceased before the grave was filled and a fire lit on top”. (socioambiental.org)
In essence, the Jaguar is highly regarded by their tribe as they believe that people who have been mistreated in their tribe or shamans who were not creamated returned as Spirit Jaguars wreaking havoc on human life.
These Pataxó women, in a form of mimicry, wear the finery of the Jaguar to incorporate its power and blend into their environment.
The color red is used by the Pataxós for war; the color black represents mourning for lost relatives and the color white, peace.
TLDR:
Jiri was right. Pereira partakes in a ritual that summons dead spirits who sometimes come in Jaguar form to terrorize living beings. Across Pereira's neck during the 303 weigh in was a Jaguar's tooth and he has a Jaguar tattoo.
This is purely conjecture: I believe that Pereira is using the Jaguar tooth to protect himself from the evil spirits he and his tribe have conjured as a form of 'blending' in while the Jaguar or summoned spirits terrorize Jiri and gives Alex the elusiveness, power and speed of a Jaguar.
I believe his bow and arrow ritual while walking into the cage signals to these spirits who to attack but It's also possible that he views himself as the spirit Jaguar sent to deliver justice. I'm not sure exactly what the answer is, it would be nice if someone asked him... but it seems there is definitely some darkness surrounding Alex.
Trials of love and strength at a traditional indigenous wedding - SUMAÚMA
Samela Sateré Mawé and Tukumã Pataxó, digital influencers who represent the new face of indigenous youth and promote the culture of native peoples, were recently married in a Pataxó ceremony known as the Aragwaksã
sumauma.com
Last edited: