Alex Poatan has never lost to a fighter with a name starting with letter “J”

Stagliano said: Lol Jon's haters don't know what they are doing by wishing a fight between Jones and Pereira.



If Jones beat Pereira it will cement his legacy even more because he'll be seen as the guy who beat a monster in Alex. Click to expand...

It will cement his legacy for beating a striker using his wrestling like he did against Gane, no disrespect in that. It’s MMA and it’s allowed. But with all the controversies he’s been through including his most recent situation, his legacy has been tarnished long ago. Jones got skills no doubt but we all know his performance is dependent on illegal substances.You’ve never heard of a champ get busted for anabolic steroids multiple times, estrogen blockers and cocaine. And someone who hides under a cage for hours to avoid USADA.