Alex Poatan has never lost to a fighter with a name starting with letter “J”

Jan Blachowicz
Jiri Prochazka
Jamahal Hill

Other fighters with the letter J of a potential fight:
Johnny Walker
Jairzinho Rozenstruick
Jailton Almeida
Jack Hermannson
Jared Cannonier


Jon Jones should think about changing his first name.
 
Lol Jon's haters don't know what they are doing by wishing a fight between Jones and Pereira.

If Jones beat Pereira it will cement his legacy even more because he'll be seen as the guy who beat a monster in Alex.
 
Stagliano said:
Lol Jon's haters don't know what they are doing by wishing a fight between Jones and Pereira.

If Jones beat Pereira it will cement his legacy even more because he'll be seen as the guy who beat a monster in Alex.
It will cement his legacy for beating a striker using his wrestling like he did against Gane, no disrespect in that. It’s MMA and it’s allowed. But with all the controversies he’s been through including his most recent situation, his legacy has been tarnished long ago. Jones got skills no doubt but we all know his performance is dependent on illegal substances.

You’ve never heard of a champ get busted for anabolic steroids multiple times, estrogen blockers and cocaine. And someone who hides under a cage for hours to avoid USADA.
 
mind-blown-icegif-3.gif
 
