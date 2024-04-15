Alex Poatan has never lost to a fighter with a name starting with letter “J”

TimeToTrain
Jan Blachowicz
Jiri Prochazka
Jamahal Hill
Other fighters with the letter J of a potential fight:
Johnny Walker
Jairzinho Rozenstruick
Jailton Almeida
Jack Hermannson
Jared Cannonier
Jon Jones should think about changing his first name.
