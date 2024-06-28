  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Alex Poatan and Rico Verhoven are the 2 most dangerous strikers in the world ?

I think Poatan can Beat any Man in the world in a stand up batlle , but i Just remember rico is probably the most dominant champ in glory history .

If these two have a figth in Heavy weigth who you guys think Will Win ?

Did you think If its an MMA or a kickboxing match the results would be different or It dosent matter?

What your thought's about? Can someone else stand against one of these 2?
 
Of the most

There are plenty of dangerous strikers in ONE

Nong-O
Haggerty
Tawanchai
Superlek
Marat
Superbon

Just to name a few.
 
I find it a weird comparison because Rico is really really good, which is why he dominates, not just cuz he's dangerous. There are better strikers than Poatan, but he carries some intangibles that keep him up there. If you were going to compare him to someone's dominant vs dangerous ratio in pure striking, I think I'd more throw out Badr Hari. Though, admittedly, the difference in how well they transitioned to MMA is night and day
 
