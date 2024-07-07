Alex Poatan and Jiri Prochazka both became UFC Champions in less than 5 figths in the organization

Crazy to think we could watch 2 figths between those 2 legends

Jiri Prochazka ( 30-5-1) images - 2024-07-07T171622.014.jpeg
Defeats : Volkan Oezdemir ( 20-7 ) ; Dominick Reyes ( 13-4 ) and Glover Teixeira {C} ( 33-9 )

Alex Poatan ( 11-2 )
images - 2024-07-07T172027.084.jpeg

Defeats *Midlle Weigth Run* : Andreas Michailidis ( 16-7 ) ; Bruno Blindado Silva ( 23-11) ; Sean Strickland ( 29-6 ) and Israel Adesanya {C} ( 24-3 )

*Records are the actual cartel for the fighters, not the same when those figths happened*
 
Only took Brock two wins to become champ
 
