Alex Poatan and Jiri Prochazka both became UFC Champions in less than 5 figths in the organization

PEDRO IVO RUSSO MIRANDA
Oct 22, 2021
Crazy to think we could watch 2 figths between those 2 legends
Jiri Prochazka ( 30-5-1)
Defeats : Volkan Oezdemir ( 20-7 ) ; Dominick Reyes ( 13-4 ) and Glover Teixeira {C} ( 33-9 )
Alex Poatan ( 11-2 )
Defeats *Midlle Weigth Run* : Andreas Michailidis ( 16-7 ) ; Bruno Blindado Silva ( 23-11) ; Sean Strickland ( 29-6 ) and Israel Adesanya {C} ( 24-3 )
*Records are the actual cartel for the fighters, not the same when those figths happened*
