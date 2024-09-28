Media Alex Periera says it’s the UFC that doesn’t want Ankalaev fight

I don't think Alex would avoid anyone, but it's not a good quote from him. Just say you're willing to fight anyone.
 
I doubt Pereira is the type of guy to pick his fights, but doesn't seem like the UFC has a lot of confidence that he is the best fighter in the world.
 
If I’m Alex I would say UFC be damned, I want to fight Ankalaev….

He’s the “he’s holding me back” guy in a fight.
 
Its pretty obvious, Alex doesn't make the fights.
 
AldoStillGoat said:
Do you believe this? Or is Alex hiding behind the UFC and ducking Ankalaev?
No I dont think Alex is ducking Ank at all.

UFC clearly hates Ank but he doesnt lose so they have to look shitty by constantly finding excuses not to give him a shot.
 
I’ve always said it’s promotional ducking. They know Ankalaev is a threat to their star. I don’t think Pereira himself gives a fuck, he’ll fight anybody.
 
HHJ said:
No I dont think Alex is ducking Ank at all.

UFC clearly hates Ank but he doesnt lose so they have to look shitty by constantly finding excuses not to give him a shot.
Yeah but Alex is a superstar, he could easily force the UFC’s hand.
 
Takes two for this duck to happen, both have to be congruent.
 
AldoStillGoat said:


Do you believe this? Or is Alex hiding behind the UFC and ducking Ankalaev?
Yes 100 %.

They gave Ank a title shot it was utter shite.

He knows the UFC is entertainment by now and did nothing entertaining. He's being punished.
 
