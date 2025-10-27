Alex periera poaton

Can his MMA success be because of the coaches he decided to have and not because he's God giving striking ..



He had real issues starting out in the UFC his losses he then gets ex UFC champion Glover who's known for his grappling.. and becomes unstoppable..



How come more UFC fighters and up and comers don't utilize the retired goats ..

Id be trying to have Anderson Silva as one of my coaches or gsp...



I mean look at who Khamzat trains with....

And you wonder why he's the best.

(Arguably the greatest freestyle Olympic gold medalist)

Look at who illia trains with no wonder the guys boxing iq is there.



There's something to be said by if you want to be the best surround yourself with the best. I think Alex just made good decisions. Imagine if jiri had Glover and Anderson Silva coaching him and sparring with Olympic athletes and pro boxing champions.



It helped Alex had money coming in I get that. And illia was already rich.



That being said I think Alex is a real problem for Jon Jones and I think he smokes Gane and Tom



If Jon want Alex because he thinks itle be an easy fight. I think Jon is way overly underestimating Alex periera.