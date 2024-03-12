Alex Periera did what Khamzat Chimaev was supposed to do

When Khamzat first came onto the scene he was finishing low quality opponents with ease, and he said he wanted to fight next week, he wanted to smash usman then go up to 185 and smash Adesanya, well after that Khazmat has been fighting 1-2 times a year and barely squeezed wins against Usman and Burns and keeps missing 170. Meanwhile Pereira burst onto the scene AFTER Khamzat and achieved two championship belts before Khamzat had his first title shot, all while remaining humble, and stoic, as opposed to Khamzats extremely cocky attitude which he can't live up to anymore.