Alex Perez as another example: Activity is Key

Alex Perez won the fight tonight. He got to headline a card, 50k bonus, I believe his base pay is 6 figures as well. Obviously, MMA still pays poorly compared to some other sports. But Alex as a case study is important.



Wrestled JUCO, JUCO All American. But honestly, realistically, not a physically gifted physically talented fighter. Don't think as far as physical gifts he has what it takes to ever become a champ. Just a hardworking guy with a good wrestling base. I follow mostly wrestling-based prospects so I see this flaw mostly with wrestlers but it's not exclusive to them. A lot of wrestling-based prospects leave wrestling, especially D1, with a following. They are completely full of themselves. They fight 5 times in 5 years. They have highly tailored instagrams with sick graphics and inspirational captions about how they're a lion and everyone else is sheep. Every time they beat the local barber by unanimous decision to improve to 2-0 they go on a victory tour lasting a year of Florida, their hometown, their college town, Europe, etc.



Alex Perez made his MMA debut in May 2011. UFC in December 2017. He entered the UFC at 18-4. In those less than 6.5 years he fought 22 times. You get good at fighting, by fighting. And fighting is not for everyone, it's not for me. But I don't have any inspirational quotes or graphics on my instagram pretending it is. Alex is good at fighting because he loves to fight. Even this fight, he took on short notice, just 8 weeks off a 3 round fight. Tonight he made more than most fighters will ever make in the span of an entire career.