Alex Pereira's Leg Kicks is his Weakness

So one of the biggest weapon in Alex Pereira's arsenal is his leg kicks but I keep wondering is it a wise decision to use it in this fight?
His leg kicks is so devastating that would turn a boxer into a wrestler..
I really think it would be stupid call to do so why force your opponent to a lay and pray as he did against Błachowicz he took last 3 rounds just by a survival takedowns that he didn't do anything with...
