Alex Pereira's Leg Kicks is his Weakness

So one of the biggest weapon in Alex Pereira's arsenal is his leg kicks but I keep wondering is it a wise decision to use it in this fight?
His leg kicks is so devastating that would turn a boxer into a wrestler..
I really think it would be stupid call to do so why force your opponent to a lay and pray as he did against Błachowicz he took last 3 rounds just by a survival takedowns that he didn't do anything with...
 

It's like saying he shouldnt punch his opponent either, it might make him mad.
 
It's like saying he shouldnt punch his opponent either, it might make him mad.
Ankliev believes in his striking game and we saw that over anve again so not getting his movement Vulnerable would keep his faith in his stand up alive it' the old war technique don't corner him into a must wrestling situation، I might be wrong though..
 
