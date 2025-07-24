Alex Pereira's insane physique

Luffy
Nov 2, 2017
1,978
1,332
243 lbs ... Chama HW! Best physique for fighting right now imo. And he's sparring and holding his own impressively with 250 lbs wrestlers... His grappling has improved dramatically... Werdum said he thinks he will go for the takedown and sub Ankalaev in the second fight, as he has been training with Pereira too and he said Pereira's grappling is elite as of now...
I think he is the true danger ppl are overlooking.