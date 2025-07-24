  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Alex Pereira's insane physique

243 lbs ... Chama HW! Best physique for fighting right now imo. And he's sparring and holding his own impressively with 250 lbs wrestlers... His grappling has improved dramatically... Werdum said he thinks he will go for the takedown and sub Ankalaev in the second fight, as he has been training with Pereira too and he said Pereira's grappling is elite as of now...

I think he is the true danger ppl are overlooking.
 
He has no wrestling skills and will not do much at LHW and he will get destroyed at heavyweight
 
He still needs to put on 22 more pounds of muscle to join Sherdog though
 
