Per Ankalaev’s manager Rizvan Magomedov, via Sport24:
Who knows…
I say this as a Poatan supporter: they've been protecting him from grapplers since he entered the UFC. Surely we all realize this by now.That's a shame. Pereira- Ankalaev is the most exciting matchup possible in the LHW division and the biggest test yet for Pereira. Does anybody know what these "plans" for Pereira is? I'll hold off on saying UFC is protecting him but if it ends up being him fighting Roundtree or Oezdemir it will be hard to deny the accusations.
Aspinall - Perreira for the vacated HW belt?
after alex said he planned on defending the lhw belt next I find it hard to justify any other contenders over Ank. kind of lame
Yeah, and I was cool with it all when he made his path up but now he is the champion and needs to face worthy contenders no matter their strengths. and Im sure Pereira is up for it just a shame UFC is doing this.I say this as a Poatan supporter: they've been protecting him from grapplers since he entered the UFC. Surely we all realize this by now.
Not crazy to think that Izzy might return at 205.
It's not impossible.