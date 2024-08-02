News Alex Pereira will NOT fight Ankalaev next. The UFC has other plans for Poatan as Magomed is already booked

BoxerMaurits said:
Who knows…

I thought Aspinall was the back up for Jones/Stipe, and he's clearly stated he's now only waiting for the winner of that fight (assuming the winner doesn't retire after).
 
What if they put Tom vs Poatan as the co-main on the Stipe/Jones card?
Could be a great way to drum up some crazy hype <Wink2> Tom would still fight the winner of Stipe/Bones even if Poatan won their fight -o
 
UFC forced Ank to fight another top contender because they refuse to let Alex fight Ank.

I find that ridiculous.

Ank deserves a TS and Dana isn't giving it to him because he doesn't want to risk losing Alex as a champ.
 
That's a shame. Pereira- Ankalaev is the most exciting matchup possible in the LHW division and the biggest test yet for Pereira. Does anybody know what these "plans" for Pereira is? I'll hold off on saying UFC is protecting him but if it ends up being him fighting Roundtree or Oezdemir it will be hard to deny the accusations.
 
Joinho10 said:
That's a shame. Pereira- Ankalaev is the most exciting matchup possible in the LHW division and the biggest test yet for Pereira. Does anybody know what these "plans" for Pereira is? I'll hold off on saying UFC is protecting him but if it ends up being him fighting Roundtree or Oezdemir it will be hard to deny the accusations.
I say this as a Poatan supporter: they've been protecting him from grapplers since he entered the UFC. Surely we all realize this by now.
 
after alex said he planned on defending the lhw belt next I find it hard to justify any other contenders over Ank. kind of lame
 
Who the hell can Pereira fight if he's not moving up to HW lol
 
laleggenda27 said:
I say this as a Poatan supporter: they've been protecting him from grapplers since he entered the UFC. Surely we all realize this by now.
How is it protection to have title fights?

He certainly "jumped the line" (no doubt) but that is a stretch.

Do champs not have grappling coaches?
 
laleggenda27 said:
I say this as a Poatan supporter: they've been protecting him from grapplers since he entered the UFC. Surely we all realize this by now.
Yeah, and I was cool with it all when he made his path up but now he is the champion and needs to face worthy contenders no matter their strengths. and Im sure Pereira is up for it just a shame UFC is doing this.
 
It has to be a HW title fight, possibly vs Aspinal for the undisputed.

I'm not mad at it. I wanted Poatan vs Ank, but this is the second best thing.

Now, I would be disappointed if they somehow let a lower ranked LHW skip to fight Poatan for the belt, but I don't think that's what's happening. It's looking likely that it is a HW title shot.
 
CasualBot said:
Not crazy to think that Izzy might return at 205.

It's not impossible.
Not impossible but pretty unlikely, Izzy is very satisified with how their last fight ended. Despite the lure of money & possible double champ status I think Izzy is not willing to fight Pereira at 205 where he'd have a considerable size & power advantage.
 
Book Alex and Aspinall. I don't care what happens, it's now or never.
 
