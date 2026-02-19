Alex Pereira weighs 242.5 lbs (110 kg) right now 👀👀

Mike said: Biggest challenge for him there right now with Tom out is Gane and Gane is a volume guy so I feel like AP has a real chance there. Click to expand...

Mike said: Now is really the time if they're gonna do it. He's done enough at LHW and there's no exciting matchup on the horizon there. HW is a fucking mess right now. I don't like the idea of Gane getting next after digging his fingers in Toms eyes tbh, but if not Gane who would they have AP face for an interim?

I personally, Heavily favour gane if they fight He's big diverese and has movement like a LHW. Some of the best striking sense in mma.However, Gane will give alex EXACTLY what he wants which is a stand up fight. imo it can only lead to an exciting fight where both fighters will have chances to showcase their skills in their own wheel house.it's the best fight they can make. even with tom aspinall in the picture i'd rather he lose to gane and have gane vs PerieraI'd love to see the match up with ulberg. But that's it. I thought Mingyang Zhang would be interesting but he needs more time in the oven before he's ready and alex career is on a ticking clock. Lets get him in there!