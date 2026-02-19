Alex Pereira weighs 242.5 lbs (110 kg) right now 👀👀

I'm up for seeing him at HW now, the division is so boring and crap, we need something fun. Jones vs Alex is the ultimate.. but if not then lets do Alex vs Gane, we need some big time HW fights, the division needs some life
 
Ain't no great wrestlers at hw Chama could be knocking ninjas out left & right he's lucky there never was a bunch of great wrestlers at 85 205 or now hw.
 
HI SCOTT NEWMAN said:
IMO with tom on ice, It's the perfect time. Alex is like the protagonist of mma. He saved MW, He saved LHW and now HW needs him to bring some excitment
 
Now is really the time if they're gonna do it. He's done enough at LHW and there's no exciting matchup on the horizon there. HW is a fucking mess right now. I don't like the idea of Gane getting next after digging his fingers in Toms eyes tbh, but if not Gane who would they have AP face for an interim?
 
Mike said:
Biggest challenge for him there right now with Tom out is Gane and Gane is a volume guy so I feel like AP has a real chance there.
I personally, Heavily favour gane if they fight He's big diverese and has movement like a LHW. Some of the best striking sense in mma.

However, Gane will give alex EXACTLY what he wants which is a stand up fight. imo it can only lead to an exciting fight where both fighters will have chances to showcase their skills in their own wheel house.

it's the best fight they can make. even with tom aspinall in the picture i'd rather he lose to gane and have gane vs Periera

Mike said:
I'd love to see the match up with ulberg. But that's it. I thought Mingyang Zhang would be interesting but he needs more time in the oven before he's ready and alex career is on a ticking clock. Lets get him in there!
 
RockyLockridge said:
Totally agree, I hope it happens. At least there will be a little more ray of light in UFC HW if Alex and Gable come to it, I know 2 guys won't solve it, it needs a big overhaul, but at least its a start, we need some big time HW fights and some fun back into the division. Its just a dead division at the moment
 
He was the most gigantic middleweight ever except maybe Anthony Rumble Johnson, dude is 6'4, dominated at LHW, and yet he's too small to be a heavyweight? Sounds pretty silly to me. Fedor was 6 foot, Mike Tyson was 5'10. Probably at 242 pounds can still make LHW under modern weight-cutting meta tho.
 
Mike said:
