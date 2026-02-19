Alex Pereira weighs 242.5 lbs (110 kg) right now 👀👀

Simple Southerner
Minor Setback Major Comeback!
Lol at those that be saying he's to small to fight at hw
IMO with tom on ice, It's the perfect time. Alex is like the protagonist of mma. He saved MW, He saved LHW and now HW needs him to bring some excitmentI'm up for seeing him at HW now, the division is so boring and crap, we need something fun. Jones vs Alex is the ultimate.. but if not then lets do Alex vs Gane, we need some big time HW fights, the division needs some life
Biggest challenge for him there right now with Tom out is Gane and Gane is a volume guy so I feel like AP has a real chance there.
I personally, Heavily favour gane if they fight He's big diverese and has movement like a LHW. Some of the best striking sense in mma.
Now is really the time if they're gonna do it. He's done enough at LHW and there's no exciting matchup on the horizon there. HW is a fucking mess right now. I don't like the idea of Gane getting next after digging his fingers in Toms eyes tbh, but if not Gane who would they have AP face for an interim?
Totally agree, I hope it happens. At least there will be a little more ray of light in UFC HW if Alex and Gable come to it, I know 2 guys won't solve it, it needs a big overhaul, but at least its a start, we need some big time HW fights and some fun back into the division. Its just a dead division at the moment
Now is really the time if they're gonna do it. He's done enough at LHW and there's no exciting matchup on the horizon there. HW is a fucking mess right now. I don't like the idea of Gane getting next after digging his fingers in Toms eyes tbh, but if not Gane who would they have AP face for an interim?