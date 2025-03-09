  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Alex Pereira was never really good...

fries in the bag said:
JUST KIDDING motherfuckers!

Poatan won that fight sherbros.
Rounds 1, 3, 5.
"Potan won that fight sherbros."
Wrong!
Will need to rewatch and see stats. But no one ever really got hurt. No one got taken down. Felt like a draw.
 
Shut the fuck up.

You don’t do what he did to former champs if you’re not good. Period. This narrative can go away now
 
ThaiSexPills said:
Shut the fuck up.

You don’t do what he did to former champs if you’re not good. Period. This narrative can go away now
He is good just not nearly as good as people were pushing him as

Rogan said he has a GOAT argument during his walkout lmao

Comparing him to someone like GSP, Jones, Fedor, etc. is a joke
 
Pereria went out like Rose just refusing to strike
 
If he was ever that good he would have won.
 
fries in the bag said:
JUST KIDDING motherfuckers!

Poatan won that fight sherbros.
Rounds 1, 3, 5.
I'm one of his biggest fans but he lost a close fight

Maybe now he'll not take trips mid camp and just go spartan and live and breath training at Glover's
 
Orochimaru 大蛇丸 said:
He is good just not nearly as good as people were pushing him as

Rogan said he has a GOAT argument during his walkout lmao

Comparing him to someone like GSP, Jones, Fedor, etc. is a joke
Is it? He ran through the division.

I hate the sherdog “fighter X was never good” as soon as they lose. He has been the most active and most exciting champion ever. You can’t write him off now
 
The Weasle will probably have a strike-by-strike breakdown tomorrow.
 
ThaiSexPills said:
Is it? He ran through the division.

I hate the sherdog “fighter X was never good” as soon as they lose. He has been the most active and most exciting champion ever. You can’t write him off now
He “ran through” a horrible division with favorable matchups in a few fights because the division is that shallow

I have said the same thing about him his entire run, and I guarantee you won’t hear those GOAT talks anymore because it was all hype from the beginning

Still a great fighter, but a kickboxer who was given favorable matchups and way over excelled for his skillset
 
It was a lackluster fight for the most part.

Alex looked off tonight imo. He seemed hesitant to let his hands go.

Ank did what he needed to do, but I don't know anyone who can say that was an exciting performance from either guy.
 
Spacebadger said:
By beating the no. 8 guy and having rematches instead of fighting the real contender, sure.
How many former champs did he beat? Just curious. He won his last 4 title fights by TKO.

But yeah, he lost so now he’s a can. Got it.
 
