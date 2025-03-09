Alex Pereira was never really good...

fries in the bag
JUST KIDDING motherfuckers!
Poatan won that fight sherbros.
Rounds 1, 3, 5.
"Potan won that fight sherbros."
You need to rewatch round 2
He is good just not nearly as good as people were pushing him as
You don’t do what he did to former champs if you’re not good. Period. This narrative can go away now
I'm one of his biggest fans but he lost a close fight
Is it? He ran through the division.
Rogan said he has a GOAT argument during his walkout lmao
Comparing him to someone like GSP, Jones, Fedor, etc. is a joke
He "ran through" a horrible division with favorable matchups in a few fights because the division is that shallow
I hate the sherdog “fighter X was never good” as soon as they lose. He has been the most active and most exciting champion ever. You can’t write him off now
Alex definitely got hurt end of Rd 2.
By beating the no. 8 guy and having rematches instead of fighting the real contender, sure.
How many former champs did he beat? Just curious. He won his last 4 title fights by TKO.By beating the no. 8 guy and having rematches instead of fighting the real contender, sure.