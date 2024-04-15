Periera would get lay and prayed
he hasn't fought a single fighter with the wrestling that Ankalaev possesses
Ank is not on the UFCs good side, so I will not be surprised if he gets passed up and is made to fight a #1 contender fight.
Ankalaev redeemed himself somewhat after the Johnny Walker KO.
Besides, who else are going to match up with Alex? Hill and Jiri already lost to Pereira and there’s no one else ranked ahead of him.
If you think Ankalaev is a horrible style matchup for Alex what do you think Aspinall and Jones would do to him? Those 2 fighters are 100% grappling. They are smart fighters. Ankalaev might brain lapse and stand with Alex for 3 rounds.I want to see him challenge himself to become the first triple champ. Go after Tom Aspinal and than Jones.
Imagine if Alex fought Jon Jones... that would be one of the biggest and best fights ever
If you think Ankalaev is a horrible style matchup for Alex what do you think Aspinall and Jones would do to him? Those 2 fighters are 100% grappling. They are smart fighters. Ankalaev might brain lapse and stand with Alex for 3 rounds.
For Pereira it would shut up the legions upon legions of mma fans declaring that he would get curb stomped by a wrestler. This is his shot to prove those naysayers wrong. It's actually fucking great he's calling out Ankalaev. No duck there.Yeah but what's a victory over Ankalaev going to do for Periera and the UFC?
As a huge Pereira fan, I agree
