It's now time for Poatan haters to glaze Ank now that their last "great hope" got packed expeditiously. That being said I do believe that Ank has a chance to win if he is able to take Alex down consistently and hold him there. HOWEVER it is easier said than done as we've seen with Jiri and Jan. Glover is teaching Alex well and he will make sure he's prepared. I don't think Ank is going to have as easy of a time taking Alex down and keeping him there like people seem to think. Not to mention Ankalevs fight IQ is very sus. Dude makes very questionable choices while in the octagon. That being said, I wouldn't mind if Ank fought Jiri first.