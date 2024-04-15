Media Alex Pereira wants Ankalaev next

Ank is not on the UFCs good side, so I will not be surprised if he gets passed up and is made to fight a #1 contender fight.
 
Periera would get lay and prayed

he hasn't fought a single fighter with the wrestling that Ankalaev possesses
Ankalaev won't be "laying and praying" when/if he gets on top of Poatan.

It's going to be violent and very depressing for Poatan fans. The kicks and dat left hand is what makes this interesting though.
 
Ankalaev redeemed himself somewhat after the Johnny Walker KO.

Besides, who else are going to match up with Alex? Hill and Jiri already lost to Pereira and there’s no one else ranked ahead of him.
 
I wanna say I don't see Alex taking this fight at 301, but his balls are ginormous so I guess I almost expect it.

Seems more like the main event for Abu Dhabi. Newark, IFW, Perth, UK, Noche don't seem like plausible options for a myriad of reasons.

If Alex wants to be active he may need to shoot for Brazil. Or wait until the fall. If Ank can't step up throw in Roundtree or Krylov.
 
Eff that. Pereira can fall out of his prime at any moment at his age.

Give us the HW super fight.
 
I want to see him challenge himself to become the first triple champ. Go after Tom Aspinal and than Jones.

Imagine if Alex fought Jon Jones... that would be one of the biggest and best fights ever
 
If you think Ankalaev is a horrible style matchup for Alex what do you think Aspinall and Jones would do to him? Those 2 fighters are 100% grappling. They are smart fighters. Ankalaev might brain lapse and stand with Alex for 3 rounds.
 
Yeah but what's a victory over Ankalaev going to do for Periera and the UFC?
 
Pereiras wrestling is not as big of a liability as Anks inability to check leg kicks. He’s also not a submission threat on the ground or very active for that matter meaning Pereira always has a chance to get back up. Whether it be by his own scrambling, ref stand ups, or simply the round ending.

I don’t think Ank keeps a wrestling heavy pace for 5 rounds because it’s too taxing on his cardio, we’ve seen Pereira famished at MW be able to keep his unreal KO power late in 5th rounds. The last thing Ank wants is to deplete his gas tank forcing the wrestling early only to find himself gassed against Poatan.


It’s the best fight at LHW right now and I think Pereira has a good chance.
 
For Pereira it would shut up the legions upon legions of mma fans declaring that he would get curb stomped by a wrestler. This is his shot to prove those naysayers wrong. It's actually fucking great he's calling out Ankalaev. No duck there.

For UFC, their LHW champ fights a LHW and their 2 HW champs fight HWs?
 
It's now time for Poatan haters to glaze Ank now that their last "great hope" got packed expeditiously. That being said I do believe that Ank has a chance to win if he is able to take Alex down consistently and hold him there. HOWEVER it is easier said than done as we've seen with Jiri and Jan. Glover is teaching Alex well and he will make sure he's prepared. I don't think Ank is going to have as easy of a time taking Alex down and keeping him there like people seem to think. Not to mention Ankalevs fight IQ is very sus. Dude makes very questionable choices while in the octagon. That being said, I wouldn't mind if Ank fought Jiri first.
 
Yeah Zero chance the UFC does this. They'll keep feeding Alex stand up fighters that have nlnot even an 1/8 of striking experience
 
It's definitely a scarier match up than Hill.

Poatan will have to really up his TDD.
 
If Jan is getting minutes of control time on the ground against Alex, then Ank should have his way with him imo. Would like to be proven wrong though as Ank is extremely unlikable.
 
