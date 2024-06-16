  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Rewatch Alex Pereira vs Jamahal Hill | FULL FIGHT | UFC 303

Goofy outcome Bc herb is stupid but no need for rematch . Hill is shook now
 
hill just didnt react fast enough/ didn't see the punch and that's it
 
If hill hadn’t made up an excuse then no one would even consider it a “factor” in the knockout which it wasn’t. If hill can lose focus for that long after he did the foul, then he’s got a bad mental game. Saltymal Hill went from decently liked to just making a fool of himself
 
I’ll rewatch later today

After all these Hill threads I could watch him get picked apart and get KO’d a couple times
 
RonDante said:
If hill hadn’t made up an excuse then no one would even consider it a “factor” in the knockout which it wasn’t. If hill can lose focus for that long after he did the foul, then he’s got a bad mental game. Saltymal Hill went from decently liked to just making a fool of himself
Click to expand...
If he didnt bitch that much no one would even hold the KO against him. No one is talking smack about the Jiri KO, cause he just accept it like a warrior and moved on to come back stronger for the rematch.
 
