VIA ESPN
Other wins announced:
Alex Periera Male FOY
Kayla Harrison Women FOY
"Fighting Nerds" Best Camp
Max KOing Justin called KO of the year
Diego Lopes wins Breakout FOY
Dan Hooker Wins comeback of the year
Thoughts?
MMA 2024 awards: Alex Pereira and Max Holloway shine
From best fighter to best fight card, we celebrate who stood out most in the sport.
