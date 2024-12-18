News Alex Pereira vs Hill WINS "Best Moment" - Max vs Gaethje WINS FOY + UFC 300 "Best" COY

Black9

Black9

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Dec 9, 2023
Messages
1,802
Reaction score
8,735
VIA ESPN
Other wins announced:
Alex Periera Male FOY
Kayla Harrison Women FOY
"Fighting Nerds" Best Camp
Max KOing Justin called KO of the year
Diego Lopes wins Breakout FOY
Dan Hooker Wins comeback of the year

Thoughts?

www.espn.com

MMA 2024 awards: Alex Pereira and Max Holloway shine

From best fighter to best fight card, we celebrate who stood out most in the sport.
www.espn.com www.espn.com
 
