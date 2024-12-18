Trupsi said: Gaethje vs Holloway - Fight of the year is number one bullshit... Click to expand...

I disagree with it too, I think Erceg vs Pantoja was FOTY. But lots of people really do prefer Gaethje-Holloway so it's not just an arbitrary pick. In my STAR poll it's tied between Poirier-Islam and Gaethje-Holloway so whether I agree with it or not, it's how the voters legitimately feel about it