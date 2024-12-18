News Alex Pereira vs Hill WINS Best Moment 2024 - Max vs Justin WINS FOY - UFC 300 COY

Black9

Black9

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Dec 9, 2023
Messages
1,802
Reaction score
8,737
Other wins announced:

Alex Periera Male FOY
Kayla Harrison Women FOY
"Fighting Nerds" Best Camp
Max KOing Justin called KO of the year
Diego Lopes wins Breakout FOY
Dan Hooker Wins Most Improved of the year

Thoughts?

www.espn.com

MMA 2024 awards: Alex Pereira and Max Holloway shine

From best fighter to best fight card, we celebrate who stood out most in the sport.
www.espn.com www.espn.com
 
Last edited:
Lol Dan Hooker anything, he had one fight this year and it was a split decision which his last fight last year was as well and only had 2 fight the year prior sooooooo how the fuck did he make a comeback?
 
Last edited:
Trupsi said:
Gaethje vs Holloway - Fight of the year is number one bullshit...
Click to expand...
Didn't it win "ko" of the year not "fight" of the year? Bc if definitely say that last second lol but Max who has legit minimal power over Justin who has a great chin is crazy.
 
Trupsi said:
Gaethje vs Holloway - Fight of the year is number one bullshit...
Click to expand...
I disagree with it too, I think Erceg vs Pantoja was FOTY. But lots of people really do prefer Gaethje-Holloway so it's not just an arbitrary pick. In my STAR poll it's tied between Poirier-Islam and Gaethje-Holloway so whether I agree with it or not, it's how the voters legitimately feel about it
 
Trupsi said:
Gaethje vs Holloway - Fight of the year is number one bullshit...
Click to expand...
To be fair it wasn’t really fight of the year, a fight would mean a back and forth. Holloway dominated Gaethje while Gaethje had ont significant moment with a knockdown.
 
BigTruck said:
Didn't it win "ko" of the year not "fight" of the year? Bc if definitely say that last second lol but Max who has legit minimal power over Justin who has a great chin is crazy.
Click to expand...
It won both, if you open the article and search "fight of the year" you'll see it
 
Yuck I hate everything about the Alex/Hill finish
 
I love how mad this is going to make Hill.

I give this news two terribly tattooed thumbs up.
 
volcom5 said:
To be fair it wasn’t really fight of the year, a fight would mean a back and forth. Holloway dominated Gaethje while Gaethje had ont significant moment with a knockdown.
Click to expand...
Max dominated Justin with 2 viscous eye gouges. We saw what would have happened to max if no eye gouging when Top slept his happy hawaiian ass.
 
Somebody tag me when Jamahal drops the reaction video, gotta see that shit lol
 
Black9 said:
Other wins announced:

Alex Periera Male FOY
Kayla Harrison Women FOY
"Fighting Nerds" Best Camp
Max KOing Justin called KO of the year
Diego Lopes wins Breakout FOY
Dan Hooker Wins comeback of the year

Thoughts?

www.espn.com

MMA 2024 awards: Alex Pereira and Max Holloway shine

From best fighter to best fight card, we celebrate who stood out most in the sport.
www.espn.com www.espn.com
Click to expand...
Pfft… Who cares about the MMA awards?

Let’s see who wins the SHERDOG awards now that really matters.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

BEATDOWNS
World MMA awards 2024 results
Replies
11
Views
367
Striker Fox
S
tryfi
Fights to make after UFC 303 Pereira vs Prochazka 2
Replies
8
Views
644
deanambrose
D
D
Fights to Make After UFC 303: Pereira vs Prochazka II
Replies
7
Views
696
Darkavius
Darkavius
D
Fights to Make After UFC 307: Pereira vs Rountree
Replies
3
Views
457
Koala
Koala
tryfi
UFC Fights to make after UFC 307 - Pereira vs Rountree Jr.
Replies
0
Views
230
tryfi
tryfi

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,869
Messages
56,674,647
Members
175,342
Latest member
bones78

Share this page

Back
Top