Alex Pereira vs Giant HW pro boxer

A little old video but it shows Alex boxing skills when he's 100% vs a HW professional boxer... Pretty damn impressive...


 
Alex Pereira sparring another pro boxer:



Alex Pereira beat up a Russian fighter who went hard on him in the sparring when it was meant to be light. The Russian fighter threw power punches so Alex turned on the pressure:

 
Did not work against Big Ank.
In the rematch it will. Big Ank is the strongest one next to JJ, if Alex gets past Big Ank, then ofc he's more than ready for Tom and ready for the final JJ showdown. Big Ank is tougher than Tom... Alex fought compromised and it was close still. I'd say Big Ank is the gorilla vs 100 men, as Khabib is always promoting "gorilla energy drink", and saying "even the strongest man will have a hard time with the gorilla" post Ank vs Pereira 1... You may not realize it, but Alex bs Ankalaev is pretty much the fight between the two baddest men rn... Like Topuria vs Islam Makhachev. Alex is like Topuria, in many ways...
 
He would get slept bad at any kind of decent level in boxing. Not the best chin and is not very quick or mobile. His power while impressive is not really HW boxer power either.
 
if Alex gets past Big Ank, then ofc he's more than ready for Tom and ready for the final JJ showdown. Big Ank is tougher than Tom... Alex fought compromised and it was close still. I'd say Big Ank is the gorilla vs 100 men, as Khabib is always promoting "gorilla energy drink", and saying "even the strongest man will have a hard time with the gorilla" post Ank vs Pereira 1... You may not realize it, but Alex bs Ankalaev is pretty much the fight between the two baddest men rn...
The real motive of the thread didnt take long to reveal itself did it....
 
In the rematch it will. Big Ank is the strongest one next to JJ, if Alex gets past Big Ank, then ofc he's more than ready for Tom and ready for the final JJ showdown. Big Ank is tougher than Tom... Alex fought compromised and it was close still. I'd say Big Ank is the gorilla vs 100 men, as Khabib is always promoting "gorilla energy drink", and saying "even the strongest man will have a hard time with the gorilla" post Ank vs Pereira 1... You may not realize it, but Alex bs Ankalaev is pretty much the fight between the two baddest men rn... Like Topuria vs Islam Makhachev. Alex is like Topuria, in many ways...
did you saw what jan did to alex?
then ankalaev

dude looked like uncomfortable when someone tries to take him down
and hes older
 
