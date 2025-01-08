Rumored Alex Pereira vs Alexander Volkov at HW

If it’s true, Jon and the UFC really don’t want that fight with Tom.
 
Dimbis said:
If it’s true, Jon and the UFC really don’t want that fight with Tom.
Click to expand...
What does this have to do with Jon?
We're getting Jon vs Tom.
Get your "Tom wasn't actually good" or whatever book of excuses y'all gonna bust out after Jon dismantles him.
 
Great fight, Volkov can chin alex since he has a good 1-2 and is a big HW but Pereira is so much more skilled that he can pull of a win too. Would prefer the ankalaev fight though since that's actually in his division
 
Am I wrong for thinking that Volkov can easily take him down and win this?

Who's more difficult to take down? Gane or Pereira?
 
Poatan is the current biggest draw. They obviously don't want to risk him losing.
 
Bend NvR Break said:
What does this have to do with Jon?
We're getting Jon vs Tom.
Get your "Tom wasn't actually good" or whatever book of excuses y'all gonna bust out after Jon dismantles him.
Click to expand...
How bout Jones actually signs the fight? The obstacle for this fight happening is literally on his end exclusively.
 
Portland8242 said:
Am I wrong for thinking that Volkov can easily take him down and win this?

Who's more difficult to take down? Gane or Pereira?
Click to expand...
you're right, I forgot about volkov's wrestling and grappling which is better than most think, he finished romanov with GNP on the ground and took down Gane, he could probably lay and pray pereira
 
Sean Chowdhury said:
you're right, I forgot about volkov's wrestling and grappling which is better than most think, he finished romanov with GNP on the ground and took down Gane, he could probably lay and pray pereira
Click to expand...
Also I know Pereira is big guy but this is the one guy at HW who can make Alex look small. Top position is invaluable at heavyweight, and good luck getting Volkov off you.
 
Bend NvR Break said:
People talked about the Jon vs Stipe fight being a waste of time....

The UFC is actively protecting Alex from Ank. Sad
Click to expand...

Ank should have taken the fight for March….again.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

ChuFye
!!! Alex Pereira Contract Renegotiation !!!
2 3 4
Replies
60
Views
2K
Doughie99
Doughie99
Black9
Rumored Magomed Ankalaev Says He's In "Deep Negotiations" For "Easy Fight" Vs Alex Pereira
7 8 9
Replies
168
Views
9K
Bagatur
Bagatur

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,255,976
Messages
56,751,080
Members
175,386
Latest member
aceofheartss88

Share this page

Back
Top