I'm sure he has the money to enjoy a life of luxury in Senegal for the next 1000 years if he'd like.Alex is too old and too stiff to learn proper wrestling
Im affraid he is wasting his time and money in Senegal
I could swear they almost always fight on a mat inside a cage, and not a huge uneven sand pit
When Silva started doing all this random training crap for media was the beginning of the end for him. More focused on making reels than real training. Alex is just click farming.
Because Senegal has so many Olympic wrestling champions! LOL come on
When Poatan is taking pictures doing fun stuff people complain and ask why he isn't training.. now when he takes pics training it's why is he training it's a waste of time now...Alex is too old and too stiff to learn proper wrestling
