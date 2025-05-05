Media Alex Pereira training wrestling with Senegalese wrestler

Alex is too old and too stiff to learn proper wrestling
Im affraid he is wasting his time and money in Senegal
 
When Silva started doing all this random training crap for media was the beginning of the end for him. More focused on making reels than real training. Alex is just click farming.
 
tonil said:
Alex is too old and too stiff to learn proper wrestling
Im affraid he is wasting his time and money in Senegal
I'm sure he has the money to enjoy a life of luxury in Senegal for the next 1000 years if he'd like.
 
Mr.Maelstrom said:
I could swear they almost always fight on a mat inside a cage, and not a huge uneven sand pit
What an absurdly stupid comment. Senegalese wrestlers are very athletic and one is even the One HW MMA world champ Reug Reug, who just beat Malykhin, who KOd RDR twice. I guess if they were wearing singlets on an open mat you would take it more seriously?
 
Tweak896 said:
When Silva started doing all this random training crap for media was the beginning of the end for him. More focused on making reels than real training. Alex is just click farming.
When Silva trained with Steven Seagal like Alex and both had highlight reel KOs? Arm chair coaches ITT
 
when really all he needs is 2-3 years in Dagestan and his family can call once every 6 months.
<DCrying>
 
I hope he gets to have some lessons how to throw a punch as well.

Kidding, I love Alex but that performance is still hard for me to swallow, I'm bitter.
 
tonil said:
Alex is too old and too stiff to learn proper wrestling
Im affraid he is wasting his time and money in Senegal
When Poatan is taking pictures doing fun stuff people complain and ask why he isn't training.. now when he takes pics training it's why is he training it's a waste of time now...

dude can't win..

<Prem973>
 
Meeting fans and making friends around the world! I love to see it. Is Alex Pereira the UFC's new mixed martial artist world ambassador?
 
