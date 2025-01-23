  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Alex Pereira threatens a reporter after they try to frame that he doesn't help his sister financially

Gh_rMSibMAAArdc

Gh_rMSjbgAAq9UJ



I dont have all the facts, but if i was a multimillionaire theres no way im letting my baby sister do deliveries to feed herself.
 
Kinda confused on why Alex is mad. I read this interview earlier and it doesn’t bad mouth Alex Pereira. It’s not the interview’s fault that his sister has a job while fighting.
 
Weird situation all around, the interviewer may have twisted it but it's odd for a multi millionaire's sibling to deliver amazon package while training. The only explanation is that his sister doesn't want to take money from him since it doesn't seem like alex is unwilling to help
 
Damn Poatan ain't happy.

I hope this guy has good cardio so he can run away like the coward he is.
 
Even the most chill guys when you bring up money involving family.

It'll ramp them up real quick.
 
Damn Poatan ain't happy.

I hope this guy has good cardio so he can run away like the coward he is.
 
GluttonforPunishment said:
Take that same logic to the dagi millionaires who open up gyms instead of shelters and food banks. You and your kind(beeb swallowers) are hypocrites.
Click to expand...
the gyms give kids places to train and give them the opportunity to make a living for themselves. Khabib even gave 2 million dollars to islam for the charles oliveira training camp yet pereira won't help his blood related sister who's delivering amazon packages😂.
 
Sean Chowdhury said:
the gyms give kids places to train and give them the opportunity to make a living for themselves. Khabib even gave 2 million dollars to islam for the charles oliveira training camp yet pereira won't help his blood related sister who's delivering amazon packages😂.
Click to expand...
Okay. Your point is exactly?
 
She probably has too much pride to take money from her brother. Wants to carve her own way.

There's no chance in hell that if she was on the verge of being homeless that Alex wouldn't help her.
 
Welcome to being an MMA fighter. Sad reality.
 
To be fair. There isn't enough real estate to list all the extra stuff Alex was talking about.
 
