Media Alex Pereira teases conversation he had with Jon Jones

Lord Pyjamas said:
Probably something boring like soccer or manscaping.
tritestill said:
Probably them telling each other how they are fans
He did say that seeing as they are unlikely to fight each other, that they discussed a desire to train together

Poatan loves to train and learn, which is hella cool IMO
 
Blanqa Blanqua said:
He really is something special at 37 years of age.
Still hungry and doing it for the love of the game instead of just cashing in like normal people.
 
Jones just cultivating that friendship with Poatan so they can't fight each other once the Academy Awards are over on Nov. 16th.
 
Lord Pyjamas said:
Lmao, Jones is like 10 days older than Alex or something like that.

One 37 year old is wrecking house, taking names, gaining fans and racking up W's. The other 37 year old is trying to figure out how to retire without losing.
 
Would love to see this fight.

See Jones standing up the whole time against Alex. <{anton}>

I think Jones would take him down early and try to get the finish fast. <JonesLaugh>
 
PeterGriffin said:
I know what person I would be and it is not Alex.
No shame in that!
Jones has been great for the Sport while being zonked up on cocaine and alcohol!
Alex is playing things easy mode if you ask me!
 
