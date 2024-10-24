Probably something boring like soccer or manscaping.
Probably them telling each other how they are fans
Probably sharing ducking tactics they employed against Aspinall and Ankalaev
He really is something special at 37 years of age.He did say that seeing as they are unlikely to fight each other, that they discussed a desire to train together
Poatan loves to train and learn, which is hella cool IMO
And thus corrupted Pereira was born!Jones schooling Pereira to the finer points of utilizing the free eye poke
And thus corrupted Pereira was born!
Still hungry and doing it for the love of the game instead of just cashing in like normal people.
One 37 year old is wrecking house, taking names, gaining fans and racking up W's. The other 37 year old is trying to figure out how to retire without losing.