How can it be a secret technique if we can literally watch him do it dozens of times per fight?
Like this?
Can you execute calf kicks like him or check them? Izzy spent a whole camp studying it before their second fight and it didn't help. He f'ed up Jiri very quickly with it too.
There is something different he is doing that the best fighters in the world can't figure out despite the footage and first hand experience.
It looks like the popular way to defend the leg kick right now is the Hoost style. Most guys seem to turn their knee into the kick and try to hurt the kicker.
Aldo did that, and what Alex does. Jack Slack has a break down from 2 years ago.
Rogan said he has a system. Which isn't super easy to see like a single technique is.