Media Alex Pereira taught Rogan & DC his secret technique to check leg kicks

Only pussies check leg kicks, real men eat them like it’s nothing and move forward
 
How can it be a secret technique if we can literally watch him do it dozens of times per fight?
Can you execute calf kicks like him or check them? Izzy spent a whole camp studying it before their second fight and it didn't help. He f'ed up Jiri very quickly with it too.

There is something different he is doing that the best fighters in the world can't figure out despite the footage and first hand experience.
 
Ive noticed Poatans checks vary in angle and technique according to distance and what he is setting up...its a pretty deep meta he has just in the kicking game alone
 
Was that Schaub's voice in the clip, too?
Also if it's a secret, then why is he sharing it with other people?
Can you execute calf kicks like him or check them? Izzy spent a whole camp studying it before their second fight and it didn't help. He f'ed up Jiri very quickly with it too.

There is something different he is doing that the best fighters in the world can't figure out despite the footage and first hand experience.
It's important for us to remember that effective research is a skill.
It looks like the popular way to defend the leg kick right now is the Hoost style. Most guys seem to turn their knee into the kick and try to hurt the kicker.

Aldo did that, and what Alex does. Jack Slack has a break down from 2 years ago.

This is essentially how we trained it back in the day.
We weren't typically training for sport, though.
 
It looks like the popular way to defend the leg kick right now is the Hoost style. Most guys seem to turn their knee into the kick and try to hurt the kicker.

Aldo did that, and what Alex does. Jack Slack has a break down from 2 years ago.

Close but that's not the secret, only a few alpha males know it
 
It looks like the popular way to defend the leg kick right now is the Hoost style. Most guys seem to turn their knee into the kick and try to hurt the kicker.

Aldo did that, and what Alex does. Jack Slack has a break down from 2 years ago.

But that video using primarily Munhoz as an example is not the same as the way Alex kicks. Munhoz always plants and pivots on his lead left leg to throw the kick, Alex doesn't.

Alex even throws it with his lead leg like a jab and stays very square when he throws it with either leg, there is no plant, pivot, or even hip movement and he is still somehow able to generate incredible power.
 
How can it be a secret technique if we can literally watch him do it dozens of times per fight?
Rogan said he has a system. Which isn't super easy to see like a single technique is.

Elite kickboxers don't care if you check their kicks, their legs are so conditioned that they'll keep kicking anyways so if you can check really well it doesnt stop Thai fighters, theyll just keep kicking. Liam Harrision has a attack that even if you check he'll throw like 5 full powered leg kicks in a row...... but if you have a way to threaten a counter off every kick or punish somebody off of every leg kick they attempt it can negate that weapon and even open them up.

I have absolutely no idea what the system is but I'd assume it's heavily blended with his footwork since his footwork in itself is a very unique style too.
 
