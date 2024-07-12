That dome probably repels any attempts at spells from years and years of growing more resistant to magickal vengeance by disgrunteled employeesYou can’t trick Dana White
He’s a White black magic shaman to the highest degree
He also has kids to hazeCheap motherfucker Dana trying to give out $50K bonuses like this is 15 years ago. Alex saved the big Summer Card that was by and large a borefest and this penny pincher is trying to give Alex less money than he gives some podcast douche bros.
Big enough for GSP to retire comfortably in his palatial abode in Northern QuebecMakes u wonder how big these locker room were for GSP and Silva
Cheap motherfucker Dana trying to give out $50K bonuses like this is 15 years ago. Alex saved the big Summer Card that was by and large a borefest and this penny pincher is trying to give Alex less money than he gives some podcast douche bros.
Big enough for GSP to retire comfortably in his palatial abode in Northern Quebec