Media Alex Pereira talks about how he tricked Dana White into giving him a $303K bonus

That's pretty good. Thanks.

There is an old video of Matt Hughes talking up Dana White into raising the bonuses during a fighter meeting, from the Zuffa days.

It probably buried in the middle of fight week vlog series they used to do.
 
He dont need no black magick to do that


GIMME THE FUCKIN MONEY OR ILL KILL YOU COS IM FUCKIN STUPID AND DONT GIVE A FUCK ABOUT JAIL

CHAMA
 
Cheap motherfucker Dana trying to give out $50K bonuses like this is 15 years ago. Alex saved the big Summer Card that was by and large a borefest and this penny pincher is trying to give Alex less money than he gives some podcast douche bros.
 
Neck&Neck said:
You can’t trick Dana White
He’s a White black magic shaman to the highest degree
That dome probably repels any attempts at spells from years and years of growing more resistant to magickal vengeance by disgrunteled employees
 
Makes u wonder how big these locker room were for GSP and Silva. I know DC said he got a cool Milly for one of his Jon Jones fight
 
Morning Star said:
Cheap motherfucker Dana trying to give out $50K bonuses like this is 15 years ago. Alex saved the big Summer Card that was by and large a borefest and this penny pincher is trying to give Alex less money than he gives some podcast douche bros.
He also has kids to haze
 
Morning Star said:
Cheap motherfucker Dana trying to give out $50K bonuses like this is 15 years ago. Alex saved the big Summer Card that was by and large a borefest and this penny pincher is trying to give Alex less money than he gives some podcast douche bros.
giphy.gif


f5_lkn.gif
 
