Media Alex Pereira stars in new Topps x UFC commercial

I have no idea what tops is, are those WMMA sports bras
 
Chama!
Alex showing more of his personality to us the more he learns english.
Best UFC affiliated commercial since Dan Miragliotta helped sell the Ford Fiesta Kurt "Batman" Pellegrino Security System.
 
lol

Reminds me of mini-Khabib standing up to Tony. Tiny girls have big guts sometimes.
 
BoxerMaurits said:
Nailed it, Chama 🗿🔥

Click to expand...


lol, they both nailed it.

Very cool.


Even a lil Larry David-esque

giphy.gif


{<redford}
 
Some elite agenda financed liberal probably wrote the script of this comercial, it has the typical let's make men look weaker than the opposite sex subliminal programming 😆
 
2004 account said:
Some elite agenda financed liberal probably wrote the script of this comercial, it has the typical let's make men look weaker than the opposite sex subliminal programming 😆
Click to expand...
Women hold 60% of marketing jobs in the US, but I dunno if it's that deep. When you look at it, she really is the only one that walked in that had a 0% chance of being knocked out by Poatan on any given day.
 
2004 account said:
Some elite agenda financed liberal probably wrote the script of this comercial, it has the typical let's make men look weaker than the opposite sex subliminal programming 😆
Click to expand...
Sounds like their evil reptilian plan worked. You got emotional and reacted in typical partisan fashion.

Oh and those cards will be worth 5-bucks some day. I think McGregor's go for a whopping 10'ner on eBay!!
 
Last edited:
Shaolin Alan said:
Sounds like their evil reptilian plan worked. You got emotional and reacted in typical partisan fashion.

Oh and those cards will be worth 5-bucks some day. I think McGregor's go for a whopping 10'ner on eBay!!
Click to expand...
Something that someone with absolutely no idea of how the world really works would say. Sleep confortably bozo
 
If you collect the whole set, you get 1 free Apex family member pass (prelims only) (subject to change)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

markys00
News Alex Pereira reportedly has a deal in place to fight at UFC 301 if he emerges unscathed from UFC 300
2 3 4
Replies
78
Views
3K
dildos
dildos
Davidjacksonjones
Media Did you know Alex Pereira has both a GLORY Kickboxing and UFC belt tattooed on his arms
2
Replies
21
Views
1K
BangBang
BangBang
Fatback96
HW Alex Pereira vs Cyril Gane
Replies
18
Views
1K
Fight Professor
Fight Professor

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,238,284
Messages
55,548,386
Members
174,824
Latest member
Rank Wang

Share this page

Back
Top