After watching countless videos of Alex sparring, i am convinced that he is close to the most perfect sparring partner.
Rampage had no answer for Forrest throwing leg kicks. I imagine Pereira would have ruined his day
Even Rampage said after his fight with Lyoto that he didn't win that fight.Probably... would've been a cool fight in Rampage's prime though, he did manage to beat Machida. Rampage wasn't a great offensive wrestler but he did have some ability there to use against Pereira.
Alex is on a mission to spar every citizen of earth.