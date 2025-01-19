  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Media Alex Pereira sparring Rampage

Rampage had no answer for Forrest throwing leg kicks. I imagine Pereira would have ruined his day
 
chinarice said:
Rampage had no answer for Forrest throwing leg kicks. I imagine Pereira would have ruined his day
Click to expand...

Probably... would've been a cool fight in Rampage's prime though, he did manage to beat Machida. Rampage wasn't a great offensive wrestler but he did have some ability there to use against Pereira.
 
AndrewGolota48 said:
Probably... would've been a cool fight in Rampage's prime though, he did manage to beat Machida. Rampage wasn't a great offensive wrestler but he did have some ability there to use against Pereira.
Click to expand...
Even Rampage said after his fight with Lyoto that he didn't win that fight.

We would have seen 1 dimensional Rampage the boxer.
 
Pereira would've been a nightmare matchup for Rampage in his prime. Crazy seeing Alex dwarf him as much as Jones. Prime Rampage is one of the best of all time and he gets forgotten because of his later fights.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

S
Media Caio Borralho says Khamzat will dominate Whittaker
3 4 5
Replies
85
Views
4K
AndrewGolota48
AndrewGolota48
ChuFye
!!! Alex Pereira Contract Renegotiation !!!
2 3 4
Replies
60
Views
2K
Doughie99
Doughie99

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,256,645
Messages
56,787,786
Members
175,407
Latest member
sanduy

Share this page

Back
Top