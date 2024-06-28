  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Alex Pereira Sparring Heavyweight Boxer Dempsey McKean

Also thank you to @jeff7b9 for teaching me how to not be dumb with reddit links lol.
 
I love how aggressive Poatan is. He cant fight that way against Jiri tho.
 
Pancake Sprawl said:
for only being an inch taller and 20ish lbs heavier he looks significantly bigger than Pereira.
Click to expand...
Alex is a height shifter.

He gets taller next to people you think would be much bigger than and smaller next to people you would think are a lot smaller.
 
markantony20 said:
Alex is a height shifter.

He gets taller next to people you think would be much bigger than and smaller next to people you would think are a lot smaller.
Click to expand...
yeah against Izzy I was like what the fuck. Thats not fair... how the fuck can this guy be a MW

but against Jiri they basically look the same size lol
 
this pic is insane

and has me so hyped for saturday

Nw
 
I'm only seeing some bold letters saying reddit, no vid.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Wormwood
Alex Pereira Not Moving Up to HW Anytime Soon - Wants to Defend LHW Belt
2
Replies
20
Views
1K
Captain Insano
Captain Insano
TerraRayzing
How big of mismatch is Anthony Smith vs Alex Pereira?
2 3
Replies
55
Views
2K
cburm
cburm

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,455
Messages
55,760,455
Members
174,922
Latest member
robyn.zarrien

Share this page

Back
Top