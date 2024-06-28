Alex Pereira Sparring Heavyweight Boxer Dempsey McKean

markantony20
Cesar was never my friend.
@Brown
- Joined
- May 10, 2022
- Messages
- 3,918
- Reaction score
- 7,399
Looks like McKean was taking it relatively easy but still a very fun video.
Alex is a HUGE dude.
Alex is a HUGE dude.
def widerfor only being an inch taller and 20ish lbs heavier he looks significantly bigger than Pereira.
Alex is a height shifter.for only being an inch taller and 20ish lbs heavier he looks significantly bigger than Pereira.
yeah against Izzy I was like what the fuck. Thats not fair... how the fuck can this guy be a MWAlex is a height shifter.
He gets taller next to people you think would be much bigger than and smaller next to people you would think are a lot smaller.
It’s gonna be fireworksthis pic is insane
and has me so hyped for saturday
I can see it.I'm only seeing some bold letters saying REDDIT, no vid.