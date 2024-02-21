BoxerMaurits
$30k/$30k plus unlimited Rebook coupons
50% Venom coupons and a free Hot dog and a handshake after every win
This is a good signing. Alex is exciting and stays active. Plus with his KO power and his sneaky sense of humor he's easy to market.
I'm sure he's excited.
2 million chamas.
Why would you sign a fixed deal when you have the potential to become one of the biggest stars around...
8 fights might sound like a lot, but nobody is cutting Alex any time soon - he's put himself in golden handcuffs, and probably at not-that-great a rate...
Lets assume he wins the belt and then goes 5-0 defences, and generates a big following... Why wouldn't you want to renegotiate your value..?
Dude learned nothing from Ngannou.
Yep, likely secured his financial future with this one. Caps off a legendary combat sports career, and gives him the full closure that all the pain and misery he had to persevere through of being an alcoholic at one point, getting through those demons then going down a very hard career path was worth it.I'd say it's a safe bet that Alex retires with the UFC. Smart signing by both him and them.
BKFC will be holding their breath hoping he becomes desperate at some point.Yep, likely secured his financial future with this one. Caps off a legendary combat sports career, and gives him the full closure that all the pain and misery he had to persevere through of being an alcoholic at one point, getting through those demons then going down a very hard career path was worth it.
Literally.they always be lockin these boys up forever
guy just threw any boxing crossover fight he could've had out the window
Nobody is hating - quite the opposite."Alex fumbled the bags!!"
-SherHaters