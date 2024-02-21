News Alex Pereira signs new 8-fight deal with the UFC

BoxerMaurits said:
This is a good signing. Alex is exciting and stays active. Plus with his KO power and his sneaky sense of humor he's easy to market.

I'm sure he's happy and excited.

20240221-162650.jpg

Buff said:
Any idea how much that contract is worth?
$30k/$30k plus unlimited Rebook coupons
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
Pechan said:
2 million chamas.
Cowboy Kurt Angle said:
50% Venom coupons and a free Hot dog and a handshake after every win
This...

Why would you sign a fixed deal when you have the potential to become one of the biggest stars around...

8 fights might sound like a lot, but nobody is cutting Alex any time soon - he's put himself in golden handcuffs, and probably at not-that-great a rate...

Lets assume he wins the belt and then goes 5-0 defences, and generates a big following... Why wouldn't you want to renegotiate your value..?

Dude learned nothing from Ngannou.
 
Buff said:
they always be lockin these boys up forever

guy just threw any boxing crossover fight he could've had out the window
 
Arm Barbarian said:
I'd say it's a safe bet that Alex retires with the UFC. Smart signing by both him and them.
Yep, likely secured his financial future with this one. Caps off a legendary combat sports career, and gives him the full closure that all the pain and misery he had to persevere through of being an alcoholic at one point, getting through those demons then going down a very hard career path was worth it.
 
Dorkman said:
BKFC will be holding their breath hoping he becomes desperate at some point.
 
With how often this dude fights he’ll be done with that contract EOY 2024
 
Helwani just beat him twice in darts on his show.. I have lost all respect for this man.
 
usernamee said:
Literally.

This will give down as one if the most short-sighted decisions of all time.

The UFC doesn't even have to book his 8th fight - they fan lock him away in the wings forever if they want to/he doesn't tow the line like a good boy...

Even with boxing as an option on the table he has something to negotiate with... Now he's fucked if anything goes wrong.
 
8 fights!?
this guy must have a shit management team
or he knows he’s on the decline…

*unless he’s trying to be the next Arlovski
 
Shaolin Alan said:
"Alex fumbled the bags!!"

-SherHaters
Nobody is hating - quite the opposite.

Locking himself down like that is guaranteed money, but he had the potential to make a lot more... 8 fights is a long time to be commiting yourself to a deal, especially with limited time at your best. Plus they can let him rot in the sidelines if he doesn't do what they say.

He's taken boxing, and the "PFL just offered me 2 million to show" off the table....

I'm sure it's a decent amount of money that he's been offered, but 1) he's now owned by the UFC pretty much forever, and 2) he can't make any money anywhere else.
 
He should've taken a smaller fight deal to have leverage, unless he's unsure about his potential long term future as he does have a bunch of mileage already.

Hope he's getting paid and the execs aren't being funny with the money, HE deserves it.
 
