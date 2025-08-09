  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Alex Pereira sharpening wrestling even more for Ankalaev 2

This video is cut but it was originally a 10x session of boxing with Glover and suddenly stopping the takedown. The guy trying the takedown was instructed to wrestle whenever he saw an opining when Poatan was boxing, so Pereira can feel totally secure in not being taken down

Before it, he was wrestling in the sands with a professional Senegalese wrestler, tho it was originally a heavy 20 minutes wrestling, they cut it a lot

 
