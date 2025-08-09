Alex Pereira sharpening wrestling even more for Ankalaev 2

Luffy
@purple
This video is cut but it was originally a 10x session of boxing with Glover and suddenly stopping the takedown. The guy trying the takedown was instructed to wrestle whenever he saw an opining when Poatan was boxing, so Pereira can feel totally secure in not being taken down
Before it, he was wrestling in the sands with a professional Senegalese wrestler, tho it was originally a heavy 20 minutes wrestling, they cut it a lot