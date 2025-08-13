Alex Pereira sends a message

"I've never imagined I'd get to where I am today. People have always said that I was born to fight. I have the opportunity to do what no one did and have a belt from 3 weight classes. So that's what I'm going to do. If it's Aspinall, it doesn't matter to me, it's a good fight and stylistically easier than many. Before that though I decided to face Ankalaev again, so before that happens, I'm focused on him. He's the toughest fight and if I win, I'm gonna be next for the heavyweight belt. So I'm focused on the toughest fight I will have to face before that, Ankalaev. He's a very good fighter but like Jiri said, he talks too much. So I decided to face him before moving up to get another belt. He said he's going to KO me? Then, I will have no mercy. It's definitely going to be a war. But I'm getting it back this time. Then I'm getting another title and there's no holding me back until I lose the title. I promise to defend it for many more times. I can't explain but I love to fight, so for me to be paid so much to do what I was born to do and to face fighters like Ankalaev who I could never face if i didn't get the opportunity to be in the UFC, this is a dream. I'm getting this one back then I'm going to the next one and I will have a second reign until someone appears and takes the belt from me again"