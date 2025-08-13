Alex Pereira sends a message

  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

"I've never imagined I'd get to where I am today. People have always said that I was born to fight. I have the opportunity to do what no one did and have a belt from 3 weight classes. So that's what I'm going to do. If it's Aspinall, it doesn't matter to me, it's a good fight and stylistically easier than many. Before that though I decided to face Ankalaev again, so before that happens, I'm focused on him. He's the toughest fight and if I win, I'm gonna be next for the heavyweight belt. So I'm focused on the toughest fight I will have to face before that, Ankalaev. He's a very good fighter but like Jiri said, he talks too much. So I decided to face him before moving up to get another belt. He said he's going to KO me? Then, I will have no mercy. It's definitely going to be a war. But I'm getting it back this time. Then I'm getting another title and there's no holding me back until I lose the title. I promise to defend it for many more times. I can't explain but I love to fight, so for me to be paid so much to do what I was born to do and to face fighters like Ankalaev who I could never face if i didn't get the opportunity to be in the UFC, this is a dream. I'm getting this one back then I'm going to the next one and I will have a second reign until someone appears and takes the belt from me again"
 
I made a thread several years ago that Poatan had a real chance to beat Gane at HW and become the first 3 division champ, and of course all the unimaginative troglodytes on here acted like it was so impossible and ridiculous.

I also predicted Ank would kick his fucking ass ON THE FEET so there's that....

But if by some miracle he gets by Ank in the rematch, Gane will be the likely HW champ and Alex could beat him to become triple champ just as my premonition spoke of.
 
Poatan realized he has a minute per round to blitz before Ank gets comfortable with the takedown threat. 5 minutes is more than enough.

giphy.gif
 
dear lord. that's alot of words. i think it's over.
 
He should have just moved to HW after the ank fight. He'd have likely been fighting Tom for the belt by now, or would be next after Gane.

If he loses again, that's definitely some cold water on his campaign for a 3rd belt
 
Pereira is one the best fighters acquired by the UFC, he rarely if ever complains, fights anyone, and always delivers. In 4 years he surpassed expectations. More fighters need to look at Pereira and Adesanya careers, they became superstars by just, fighting and fighting often.

If he wins against Ankalaev, I have no problem with him moving up.
 
Shut the fuck up and get ready to fight Ank. You won't ho to the heavyweghts because you bave a fight to make against the guy who beat your ass.
 
