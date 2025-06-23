Kowboy On Sherdog
Ankalaev had a long route to a title shot, which finally came to fruition against Pereira at UFC 313 this past March. While Pereira was ahead in the first round, Ankalaev took over down the stretch to earn a unanimous decision win. Pereira was an underdog against Ankalaev, in large part due to the difficult stylistic matchup. However, Pereira claims he has fought tougher opponents than Ankalaev, although the Russian was a tough challenge on that particular night.
“It was a fight that many thought that I won,” Pereira said in an interview with The Schmo. “Honestly, in my mind, I see myself as still the champ because the way people treat me and look at me… I definitely fought tougher opponents. The situation itself on that day, the circumstances made him a hard opponent, but I definitely fought people way harder than him.”
’Poatan’ Still Sees Himself as UFC Champion
Pereira won the middleweight title against Israel Adesanya within a year of his UFC debut and lost in the immediate rematch. He then moved up to light heavyweight, won the title and defended it three times, all within a year, before losing to Ankalaev.
Ankalaev is expected to make his first title defense against Pereira. The champ was originally looking to fight at UFC 317 on June 28, but Pereira wasn’t available. The UFC reportedly approached former champ Jiri Prochazka instead, who chose his university exams over a title shot. Pereira even appeared to have a brief falling out with the UFC brass because of them considering Prochazka as an alternative.
Alex Pereira says Magomed Ankalaev is NOT the toughest opponent he’s ever faced:
“I’ve definitely fought tougher opponents. The circumstances made him a hard opponent, but I’ve definitely fought people way harder than him.”
@TheSchmo312 #UFCpic.twitter.com/mNuMaPqWXm
— Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 22, 2025
