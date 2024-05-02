Media Alex Pereira Says He's Fighting vs Jiri Prochazka NEXT - "Giving Up" On Moving To Heavyweight

Black9 said:
Are we in for Jiri vs Alex 2?

Too soon for a rematch, especially when there are other contenders waiting

All these quick rematches are stalling the division and holding back contenders. I remember when rematches were rare in the UFC, and actually got fans excited because there were compelling storyline and buildup behind them
 
Ummm like I don't mind seeing Pereira/Jiri 2, but Ankalaev is right there dude. I'd rather see the fresh matchup that has an interesting style clash.
 
I do think Jiri is 1 of the best LHWs but he lost to Alex recently, there's no need for such a soon rematch. I also think a devastating KO loss to Alex will be the 1 that destroys Jiri's chin long-term. Jiri should not rush into a Alex rematch. I think Ankalaev makes sense
 
Ankalev just needs 1 win. He should book a fight get the next shot.
 
Alex says he wants to get back into the cage sooner and Ankalaev won’t be ready by then. He’s not ducking anyone.
 
Would have been funny if he moved up to HW and they gave him Blaydes, he’d get wrestlefucked back to LHW
 
