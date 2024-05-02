Too soon for a rematch, especially when there are other contenders waiting
All these quick rematches are stalling the division and holding back contenders. I remember when rematches were rare in the UFC, and actually got fans excited because there were compelling storyline and buildup behind them
I do think Jiri is 1 of the best LHWs but he lost to Alex recently, there's no need for such a soon rematch. I also think a devastating KO loss to Alex will be the 1 that destroys Jiri's chin long-term. Jiri should not rush into a Alex rematch. I think Ankalaev makes sense