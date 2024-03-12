BoxerMaurits
The Dutchman
Aug 27, 2020
- 10,324
- 32,588
This is just the beginning of his training.
With his miles from kickboxing and now MMA is probably smarter to take time off sessions.
Once he works his way up to smashing Nokias, beating Jamahal will seem like child's play.
Those vids, and comments only take a couple of minutes out of the day. And attending events is fine. He has always seemed to be into practical jokes, etc since he joined the UFC.
You're right he should be. I wonder if Alex thinks he's just levels above Jamahal in the striking and he doesn't have to worry much about the grappling.
I can't help but dig him (and ol' Glover). They're lame and silly, embrace it, and have a good laugh.Poatans humour and skill come from the same place - intelligence and humility
We all hope for a friend like that...In return Glover will delete Alex's internet history when he dies
They are kind of like your friends funny dad or uncle.
I think Hill has what it takes to not only beat Alex, but he will KO him imo.