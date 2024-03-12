Media Alex Pereira saves Glover Teixeira's marriage

Would you do the same for your best friend?

Pechan said:
Man I really hope dude is training hard, he seems to be at every combat sport event and constantly uploading videos, would really hate Jamahal beating him, dude would be even more unbearable.
This is just the beginning of his training.
Once he works his way up to smashing Nokias, beating Jamahal will seem like child's play.
 
Guld said:
This is just the beginning of his training.
Once he works his way up to smashing Nokias, beating Jamahal will seem like child's play.
With his miles from kickboxing and now MMA is probably smarter to take time off sessions.

He's still in camp and training. In kickboxing you can have a 3 week turn around for camp. He also doesn't have to lose a ton of weight for 205 it seems.
 
Pechan said:
Man I really hope dude is training hard, he seems to be at every combat sport event and constantly uploading videos, would really hate Jamahal beating him, dude would be even more unbearable.
Those vids, and comments only take a couple of minutes out of the day. And attending events is fine. He has always seemed to be into practical jokes, etc since he joined the UFC.

Don’t read too much into it.
 
this shit is just not funny
 
Pechan said:
Man I really hope dude is training hard, he seems to be at every combat sport event and constantly uploading videos, would really hate Jamahal beating him, dude would be even more unbearable.
You're right he should be. I wonder if Alex thinks he's just levels above Jamahal in the striking and he doesn't have to worry much about the grappling.
 
Pechan said:
Man I really hope dude is training hard, he seems to be at every combat sport event and constantly uploading videos, would really hate Jamahal beating him, dude would be even more unbearable.
Virtually every day 7 days a week he posts a training video.

Dude seems to never stop training.
 
Rule 1: Never get married
Rule 2: Let them leave
Rule 3: Refer to Rule 1
 
I'd have appreciated cliffs, kinda tired of his vids...but i wont help the next sherbro. Fuck you too lol
 
Pechan said:
Man I really hope dude is training hard, he seems to be at every combat sport event and constantly uploading videos, would really hate Jamahal beating him, dude would be even more unbearable.
I think Hill has what it takes to not only beat Alex, but he will KO him imo.
 
