Alex Pereira Received a $303K UFC 303 Fight Bonus.

Well deserved, imo.

And people ask why he is fighting so much? That guy has performance bonuses, and ppv points, coming out his ass. And he has to be getting paid extra for stepping up.

Strike while the iron is hot. His performances, and chin won’t last forever. Making up for lost time, I figure.
 
Deserved by Poatan for saving two enormous PPVs for sure.
Best signing of the last decade.
I think it's to three now, each on shorter notice compared to the last lol
Hope he's getting paid a ton for all of it
I don't think he needs to. His silent, stoic demeanor adds to his mystique and bad ass persona.
I agree with this too, I think the videos where he just responds "huh?" or "chama" to people trying to speak in english to him are hilarious
 
