Alex Pereira Received a $303K UFC 303 Fight Bonus.

He deserved a three million dollar bonus for salvaging that entire shitshow of a card.
He is the UFCs biggest star right now.
Alex really needs to get proficient in English. It would help him out so much.
NOOOOOOOOOOOAlex Pereira will be on the cover next ufc game
Most of the Western world mma fans loves him and adores him. You're right it does add to his mystique and persona but I think he's living in the US now. It would probably help him anyway lolI don't think he needs to. His silent, stoic demeanor adds to his mystique and bad ass persona.
I think it's to three now, each on shorter notice compared to the last lolDeserved by Poatan for saving two enormous PPVs for sure.
Best signing of the last decade.
I agree with this too, I think the videos where he just responds "huh?" or "chama" to people trying to speak in english to him are hilariousI don't think he needs to. His silent, stoic demeanor adds to his mystique and bad ass persona.
Alex has that aura that the champions lack nowadays.NOOOOOOOOOOO
Don't curse him he's basically all we have going for us, Half the other divisions are in a state of shitshowry
Yea but what if his english accent is like Anderson Silva's.Alex really needs to get proficient in English. It would help him out so much.