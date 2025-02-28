Alex Pereira needs to establish his striking superiority early and keep Ankalaev from initiating any takedown attempts that could allow him to bring the fight to the ground. Pereira should employ a high-tempo, precision-based approach—using his crisp jab to maintain range and disrupt Ankalaev’s rhythm. By mixing in powerful leg kicks, he can effectively damage Ankalaev’s base, making it much harder for him to secure a takedown or stabilize once the fight goes clinch.



In addition, Pereira’s signature overhand right and devastating left hook should be utilized in tight, well-timed combinations to exploit any openings when Ankalaev tries to close the distance. Constant lateral movement and sharp angle changes will help Pereira avoid any potential takedown setups, while also setting up counters that punish Ankalaev’s forward momentum.



Overall, the game plan is clear: keep the fight standing with dynamic footwork, leverage superior range with crisp strikes, and dismantle Ankalaev’s ground game by never giving him the opportunity to transition the fight where he feels most comfortable.