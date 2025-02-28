  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Media Alex Pereira Posts Grappling Training TODAY - He Good Enough?

Black9 said:
As someone whose done some wrestling(HS) + BJJ(Blue belt)

He looks a little lost grappling wise..

Thoughts?
Alex Pereira needs to establish his striking superiority early and keep Ankalaev from initiating any takedown attempts that could allow him to bring the fight to the ground. Pereira should employ a high-tempo, precision-based approach—using his crisp jab to maintain range and disrupt Ankalaev’s rhythm. By mixing in powerful leg kicks, he can effectively damage Ankalaev’s base, making it much harder for him to secure a takedown or stabilize once the fight goes clinch.

In addition, Pereira’s signature overhand right and devastating left hook should be utilized in tight, well-timed combinations to exploit any openings when Ankalaev tries to close the distance. Constant lateral movement and sharp angle changes will help Pereira avoid any potential takedown setups, while also setting up counters that punish Ankalaev’s forward momentum.

Overall, the game plan is clear: keep the fight standing with dynamic footwork, leverage superior range with crisp strikes, and dismantle Ankalaev’s ground game by never giving him the opportunity to transition the fight where he feels most comfortable.
 
Was that his son he was rolling with at the end of the vid?
 
jjoaogbs said:
Question. I can't remember how good or bad is Ankalaev at managing distance? The reason I ask is because Alex is a patient fighter. He kind waits until openings appear. He doesn't generally try and rush anything even in later rounds.
 
jjoaogbs said:
He should lay down and STAY DOWN for our true champ, Uncle Ank


hulk-hogan-finger-poke-of-doom.gif


ankalaev-ank-army.webp
 
I just love how much training footage Alex is giving us. It's a rare thing for fighters to show this much of this kind of training and I appreciate it.
 
It's looks like my uncle Ted could out wrestle him

Glad he's putting in the work!
 
Honestly people are putting too much weight into Ankalevs ground game...he has ZERO submissions wins, his one loss came via submission to Paul Craig and I cannot recall him winning in the UFC from being on the ground...he has followed up and finished people with some GNP but I don't think he has ever taken someone down and then pounded them out (correct me if I am wrong).

It seems people are wayyy to dismissive of Alex's ground game just like they are wayyy to dismissive towards Ank's stand up ability. It is far more likely that Ank catches Poatan and finishes him than it is that he takes him down and finishes him IMO.
 
Alex will lose two boring rounds, Anka will get tired and Alex will beat his head off
 
