Media Alex pereira posting a dancing video with a K-POP group.

I thought he had sponsor obligations?
Hes sponsored by a k pop band wtf?
 
I think its over for Alex from here. Before you only saw him focused in the gym, now all he does is social media video's...
 
bjjwar said:
I think its over for Alex from here. Before you only saw him focused in the gym, now all he does is social media video's...
Somebody said that before the Hill fight... You realize that fighters only train like 4hrs a day (maximum) when in a training camp and like 1 or 2 hrs when they aren't right? It's not like if a fighter is doing other things they aren't serious, they can't train every waking hr of the day xD.
 
bjjwar said:
I think its over for Alex from here. Before you only saw him focused in the gym, now all he does is social media video's...
Yeah because filming that video must have taken months from his time... right?
 
The UFC would be crazy not to give him a chance to fight Jones or Aspinall for a HW title.
 
Tayski said:
Yeah because filming that video must have taken months from his time... right?
Not only this video, but he's talking about filming for movies, is doing lots of social media stuff. That is distracting, you just lose focus. You cant be as hungry as you were when you start doing all that sh** on the side.
 
FlyingDeathKick said:
Somebody said that before the Hill fight... You realize that fighters only train like 4hrs a day (maximum) when in a training camp and like 1 or 2 hrs when they aren't right? It's not like if a fighter is doing other things they aren't serious, they can't train every waking hr of the day xD.
I'm just saying he seems different now. A while back he only posted stuff in the gym all the time. Now he seems like a social media influencer and talks about making movies etc. He's one of my favorite fighters btw and a killer, im just afraid these kind of stuff will distract him and hurt him "fighting wise".
 
TripleS actually is a 24 member girl group. I'm not even kidding
 
