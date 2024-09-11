Alex Pereira Poatan has Grappling-Fobia. Science-based.

Serious shit, dude! Science finally discovers the mysterious “Kickboxer disease” virus. It´s named: Grappling-Fobia. It´s Zero Patien: Alex Pereira aka “Poatan” ( It means:
“you are not an Indian”, in Tupi).

So this is the thing: Alex was supposed to fight Ankalev. Instead, he fights a guy he already had beaten and that Feitosa almost defeated. ( Btw, Feitosa was humiliated by Jones etc etc ). Now, Alex has chosen to call out Du Plessis…….instead of facing his fears and real challenges, as a true champion or legend is supposed to do.

Gentlemen, this is good news, believe it or not. Now, thanks to me (a genius as fuck), the MMA community, Kickboxing community, and Boxing community, know the cause of a mysterious curse that have been affected very good people.

So what I discovered: Alex Poatan Pereira is afraid of grapplers. His response is, “ Please Dana give a striker”, and the cycle continues.

It is called: Grappling-Fobia.

Now, how can we cure this? We have to test the antidote in Alex. We convinced him, through therapy to sign with UFC to fight with a competent UFC fighter who knows how to grapple.

And that's it.
 
