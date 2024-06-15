  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media Alex Pereira pays homage to Volk

Corrado Soprano said:
Also Volk vs Pereira would have been a great fight in their primes.

Click to expand...

angry-beating.gif



<thisgonbegood>
 
Corrado Soprano said:
Pereira accepts a short notice fight then plays Volk’s walkout music. Also Volk vs Pereira would have been a great fight in their primes.

Click to expand...

He's such a cool dude and down to earth


I hope he actually walks out to that song as well as a one off in homage to volk
 
He’s Fkn ripping it changing lanes too … I doubt cops give him a hard time though
 
Well he fights Jiri both short notice but always training
Volk was drinking vs in camp Islam
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

markys00
News Alex Pereira reportedly has a deal in place to fight at UFC 301 if he emerges unscathed from UFC 300
2 3 4
Replies
78
Views
3K
dildos
dildos
Black9
Alex Pereira - BEST UFC Signing In Last Decade?
2 3
Replies
53
Views
997
notmyrealname
N
Corrado Soprano
Alex Pereira became everything Khamzat was suppose to be
2 3
Replies
42
Views
732
mangokush
mangokush
akeller901
Volk vs Islam 3…
2 3
Replies
42
Views
1K
Strijfy
Strijfy
Wormwood
Alex Pereira Not Moving Up to HW Anytime Soon - Wants to Defend LHW Belt
2
Replies
20
Views
1K
Captain Insano
Captain Insano

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,513
Messages
55,698,688
Members
174,903
Latest member
romanych

Share this page

Back
Top