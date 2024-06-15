Corrado Soprano
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Apr 24, 2012
- Messages
- 4,861
- Reaction score
- 20,793
Pereira accepts a short notice fight then plays Volk’s walkout music. Also Volk vs Pereira would have been a great fight in their primes.
Also Volk vs Pereira would have been a great fight in their primes.
Pereira accepts a short notice fight then plays Volk’s walkout music. Also Volk vs Pereira would have been a great fight in their primes.
Pereira would need to cut a lot of height like Shane Carwin did back in the day if he fought Volk
Stop postingAlso Volk vs Pereira would have been a great fight in their primes.