He's right. Jamall Hill doesn't have room to speak on Alex after getting wiped out like that.



As for Ank I think the UFC are blocking that fight, but I hope they make it for Alex's legacy because beating the real #1 contender who can grapple will help legitimize his legacy, and be a good stepping stone to Aspinall who can also grapple.



If he beats Ank and Aspinall he's in the GOAT conversation.