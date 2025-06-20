Alex Pereira: "My focus is on Magomed Ankalaev rematch, not heavyweight move."

Pereira has his sights set on a fall return to avenge his loss to Ankalaev.

“Anywhere around the timeframe [of] September, October, November, for me it makes no difference, I want to fight,” Pereira told MMA Fighting at Fanatics Fest.

“My focus right now is fighting Ankalaev... get my belt back, and then we see what happens after.”

Pereira has accomplished so much in so little time that the opportunity to win a third divisional title seems like a reasonable goal and request.

Right now, Pereira hopes the heavyweight division can get moving again in an entertaining way, but he has his own boxes to check.

“Let those guys kill each other in that weight class,” Pereira said. “Right now I’m just focusing on light heavyweight.”

Obligatory CHAMA
poabeard.PNG
 
He’ll come in with the same game plan while Ank will mix it up even further.
 
