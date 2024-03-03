Media Alex Pereira morning routine can't stop training

lol at the stone head. And the music.

Also at him waking up alone. I guess he called her an uber lol
 
Clicked on this thread thinking "morning routine" and "cant stop training" was going to have something to do with him relentlessly plowing Polyana.

Leaving disappointed, I guess.
 
xhaydenx said:
Clicked on this thread thinking "morning routine" and "cant stop training" was going to have something to do with him relentlessly plowing Polyana.

Leaving disappointed, I guess.
True warriors don't do morning sex. It is too much of a distraction. Instead they do 3 to 5 rounds at night so they can adequately sleep for the next day of training.
 
I need to get a Poatan car, surprising to see him eating bacon...or was it turkey bacon?
 
Blanqa Blanqua said:
lol at the stone head. And the music.

Also at him waking up alone. I guess he called her an uber lol
I said this exact same thing and now my girlfriend won't talk to me because she thinks I admire him for having that kind of lifestyle and that I want to do the same thing.
 
