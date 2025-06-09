Kowboy On Sherdog
O @AlexPereiraUFC falou que pode lutar novamente pelo cinturão AINDA NESTE ANO! Alguém arrisca uma data?
[ Reveja as lutas do brasileiro SOMENTE no @UFCFightPassBR | Assine já: https://t.co/OD62F561g5 ] pic.twitter.com/G6Xw4IO18V
— UFC Brasil (@UFCBrasil) June 9, 2025
Alex Pereira seems to have a timeline in place for his next Octagon appearance.
While in attendance at UFC 316, “Poatan” spoke with UFC Fight Pass Brazi reporter Evelyn Rodrigues During the interview, he indicated that he plans to return in the fall. The Brazilian fan favorite successfully defended the 205-pound belt three times within a six-month span in 2024 before relinquishing the title to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 this past March.
"People are used to seeing me fighting all the time. Now I'm resting my body a little,” Pereira said. “The next fight should be in October. September, October or November.”
After fulfilling commitments in Germany and Japan, where he was greeted by large crowds of fans, Pereira said that he will be in Brazil for a few days and will take the opportunity to get back into his training routine before returning to the United States.
Pereira also responded to Ankalaev’s recent claim that he is thinking about retirement.
"He has to promote himself a little by saying my name, because nobody even knows that he is the champion and, when he says my name, it comes up a little,” Pereira said. “I’m not responding to his provocations because I know that it's really to promote himself. At the right time, I will speak up.”
READ HERE
https://www.sherdog.com/news/news/Alex-Pereira-Mocks-Magomed-Ankalaev-Nobody-Even-Knows-He-is-the-Champion-197246
