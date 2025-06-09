Media Alex Pereira Mocks Magomed Ankalaev: 'Nobody Even Knows He is the Champion'

Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
109,945
Reaction score
200,638
e0tod9qb0d3c1.jpeg

O @AlexPereiraUFC falou que pode lutar novamente pelo cinturão AINDA NESTE ANO! 👀 Alguém arrisca uma data?

[ Reveja as lutas do brasileiro SOMENTE no @UFCFightPassBR | Assine já: https://t.co/OD62F561g5 ] pic.twitter.com/G6Xw4IO18V

— UFC Brasil (@UFCBrasil) June 9, 2025
Click to expand...



Alex Pereira seems to have a timeline in place for his next Octagon appearance.

While in attendance at UFC 316, “Poatan” spoke with UFC Fight Pass Brazi reporter Evelyn Rodrigues During the interview, he indicated that he plans to return in the fall. The Brazilian fan favorite successfully defended the 205-pound belt three times within a six-month span in 2024 before relinquishing the title to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 this past March.

"People are used to seeing me fighting all the time. Now I'm resting my body a little,” Pereira said. “The next fight should be in October. September, October or November.”

After fulfilling commitments in Germany and Japan, where he was greeted by large crowds of fans, Pereira said that he will be in Brazil for a few days and will take the opportunity to get back into his training routine before returning to the United States.

Pereira also responded to Ankalaev’s recent claim that he is thinking about retirement.

"He has to promote himself a little by saying my name, because nobody even knows that he is the champion and, when he says my name, it comes up a little,” Pereira said. “I’m not responding to his provocations because I know that it's really to promote himself. At the right time, I will speak up.”

READ HERE




@HHJ

@fujitsugroundnpound

@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
 
Well he's kinda right, really.

I'll be much more hyped for Pereira's next fight without the title than Ankalaev's fight with the title.

Assuming it's not a rematch, of course.
 
C'mon Alex...
there was one dude that at least claimed to know,
but he thought his name was Hank.
 
"Resting my body a little". He got his ass beat by Ankalaev so much that he needs to take half a year off now. It doesn't matter if someone knows anyone or not. The fact remains - "shama" lost the belt and won't ever get it back. His next loss in the rematch will be even more convincing. 38 years old now - time to retire! Shama!
 
alchemy said:
"Resting my body a little". He got his ass beat by Ankalaev so much that he needs to take half a year off now. It doesn't matter if someone knows anyone or not. The fact remains - "shama" lost the belt and won't ever get it back. His next loss in the rematch will be even more convincing. 38 years old now - time to retire! Shama!
Click to expand...
Did Pereira bang your girlfriend?
 
I had a feeling Pereira might turn into a whiny diva upon losing.
 
alchemy said:
"Resting my body a little". He got his ass beat by Ankalaev so much that he needs to take half a year off now. It doesn't matter if someone knows anyone or not. The fact remains - "shama" lost the belt and won't ever get it back. His next loss in the rematch will be even more convincing. 38 years old now - time to retire! Shama!
Click to expand...
Guy had four fights in a single calendar year you sputtering mongoloid. Their fight was literally 3 months ago.
 
Where's the Dwight Schrute "It's True" meme when ya need it 💁🏽‍♂️🌠
<{anton}>
 
alchemy said:
"Resting my body a little". He got his ass beat by Ankalaev so much that he needs to take half a year off now. It doesn't matter if someone knows anyone or not. The fact remains - "shama" lost the belt and won't ever get it back. His next loss in the rematch will be even more convincing. 38 years old now - time to retire! Shama!
Click to expand...

He’s talking gibberish here but to grudge him a rest after the year he had is nonsense.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Edward Henry Greb
Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev (Observations)
2 3 4
Replies
60
Views
4K
AfroBanana
AfroBanana
Edward Henry Greb
LET'S COMPARE (Alex "Poatan" Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev)
2 3 4
Replies
71
Views
3K
TITS
TITS
helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC 313: 3.8 11:59pm ET Alex Pereira vs Magomed Ankalaev
2
Replies
35
Views
724
Tweak896
Tweak896
MetaIIica
Pereira will melt Ankalaev
3 4 5
Replies
87
Views
3K
Versez
Versez
Edward Henry Greb
Ankalaev = Nondescript / Nothing
5 6 7
Replies
128
Views
4K
BJJ4Tone
BJJ4Tone

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,434
Messages
57,401,567
Members
175,691
Latest member
Autonym

Share this page

Back
Top